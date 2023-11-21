Podcast: Trucking issues tied up in government funding battle

Congress narrowly averted a government shutdown in a recent vote, but a longer-term problem remains. We’ll discuss what’s happening with government funding and how it could affect some important trucking issues. Also, the holiday season is upon us, and for some it can be a difficult time. We recently spoke with a licensed therapist about ways to handle the holidays for both drivers and their families. And alternatives do exist for both testing and treatment of sleep apnea. Dr. Kent Smith, an expert in the use of dental appliances to treat the condition, joins the program to explain what’s available.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Coping during the holiday season

24:50 – Alternatives for testing for, treating sleep apnea

39:29 – Trucking issues tied up in government-funding battle

UAW members ratify contracts at all Big Three automakers. Cross-border numbers for September show another increase compared to the year before. And Interstate 10 in Los Angeles reopens way ahead of schedule.

Coping during the holiday season

The holiday season is upon us, and for some it can be a difficult time. We recently spoke with a licensed therapist to discuss ways to handle the holidays for both drivers and their families.

Alternatives for testing for, treating sleep apnea

For many years, people with sleep apnea faced a predictable path – an in-lab, overnight test, followed by a prescription for a CPAP. But alternatives do exist for both testing and treatment. Dr. Kent Smith, an expert in the use of dental appliances to treat the condition, joins the program to explain what’s available.

Trucking issues tied up in government funding battle

Congress narrowly averted a government shutdown in a recent vote, but a longer-term problem remains. We’ll discuss what’s happening with funding and how it could affect some important trucking issues with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

