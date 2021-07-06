Show us the sights in Land Line Media’s photo contest

Share some of the incredible sights you see while on the road in Land Line Magazine’s photo contest.

Truckers get one of the rarest opportunities of people in the U.S. to see the county. The windshield delivers some of the most breathtaking scenic views, and life on the road brings you in touch with some of the most unique people on the planet.

There are two photo contest categories: landscapes and people. Cash prizes will be awarded for the first three places in each category. Winners will be printed in the November 2021 issue.

The deadline to enter is Aug. 1.

Land Line Media Photo contest rules