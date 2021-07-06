Show us the sights in Land Line Media’s photo contest

July 6, 2021

Land Line Staff

Share some of the incredible sights you see while on the road in Land Line Magazine’s photo contest.

Truckers get one of the rarest opportunities of people in the U.S. to see the county. The windshield delivers some of the most breathtaking scenic views, and life on the road brings you in touch with some of the most unique people on the planet.

There are two photo contest categories: landscapes and people. Cash prizes will be awarded for the first three places in each category. Winners will be printed in the November 2021 issue.

The deadline to enter is Aug. 1.

Land Line Media Photo contest rules

  • The theme of the photo must be related to a day in the life of a trucker. As far as content in concerned, remember that Land Line Magazine is a family publication.
  • All photos submitted must be the original work of the submitting photographer.
  • Photos may be shot and submitted by anyone in the trucking industry, their family members or friends.
  • Neither employees of Land Line/OOIDA nor their family members are eligible to participate.
  • Limit three photo contest entries per person.
  • All styles of photography – i.e., black and white, sepia and color – will be accepted.
  • Prints of photos must be submitted and cannot be larger than 8 inches by 10 inches. Digital entries also are accepted.
  • By entering, the participant warrants that his or her photos are original, do not infringe on any third party’s rights, and that participant has obtained any necessary permissions from any third party if a third party or third party’s property appears in the photograph. Land Line reserves the right to disqualify any entry if it finds in its sole discretion that any of the foregoing warranties are not true.
  • There are no entry fees, no subsidy payments and no purchases of any kind required to enter and win the photo contest. Cash prizes to the winners will be the only compensation for entrants. First prize will be $100, second will be $75, and third will be $50.
  • All decisions of the contest judges will be final.
  • Deadline for photo contest entries is Aug. 1, 2021. Winners will be published in Land Line Magazine.
  • Mail all print entries to:
    Land Line Magazine
    Photo Contest
    PO Box 1000
    Grain Valley, MO 64029.
  • Digital entries can be emailed to Letters@LandLineMag.com.
  • Here is a PDF of the entry form.
  • For more information, email Letters@LandLineMag.com or call 816-229-5791. LL
