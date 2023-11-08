Senate subcommittee addresses truck parking

Truck parking was a big topic during a Senate Environment and Public Works subcommittee hearing.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure held a hearing on roadway safety challenges and potential solutions. A variety of topics was discussed, but truck parking was a recurring theme throughout the hearing.

During his opening remarks, Chairman Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., pointed out that since the pandemic, there has been higher demand for goods moved by trucks. However, that increase in demand has caused issues within the trucking industry, including a lack of truck parking.

Kelly pointed out that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act addressed many of the issues plaguing the supply chain, but more needs to be done. Specifically, Kelly voiced support for the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

“(The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act) ensures that truck drivers park in safe, designated spaces, not on the side of roads, which is obviously dangerous to both the trucker and other drivers,” Kelly said. “It also makes our supply chain more efficient by ensuring truck drivers don’t need to conclude their days early to find a safe place to park or risk violating their hours of service.”

Iowa Motor Truck Association CEO Brenda Neville, one of three witnesses during the hearing, focused on truck parking during her opening statement. Neville brought up the high-profile crash in Illinois where three Greyhound bus passengers were killed after the bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked on the ramp shoulder of a rest area. She also mentioned that safe truck parking is a barrier for many potential female drivers.

Truck parking and safety

In his first round of questions, Kelly immediately brought up truck parking. Specifically, he asked the witness panel how the lack of parking is posing a safety threat.

Neville pointed out that the issue affects everyone, not just truckers. She also mentioned that electronic logging devices have eliminated any “wiggle room” regarding hours of service. Consequently, truckers are forced to park where they are when time is up or to start looking for parking well before time is up.

Kelly also mentioned that some drivers are choose to sleep during the day and drive throughout the night to increase their odds of finding a truck parking spot. This may not only disrupt sleeping patterns but also give prospective drivers less incentive to enter the industry.

Truck parking and the workforce

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., addressed the impact of the truck parking crisis on recruitment and development within the trucking industry.

Neville mentioned that the lack of parking is a barrier when it comes to recruiting and retaining drivers.

“Quality of life is important to every truck driver and every trucking company as they work at trying to keep their truck drivers happy,” he said.

Neville added that every female driver in the industry or considering entering it will cite the lack of “safe, well-lit, maintained, secured truck parking” as one of their top concerns.

Challenges creating more trucking parking

Toward the end of the hearing, Kelly addressed the obstacles to creating more truck parking spaces.

Neville pointed out that states typically focus on road and bridge projects and that although truck parking often is discussed, it’s usually an “afterthought.” In fact, Neville noted she did not know of any truck parking projects in Iowa but did know of rest areas the state had closed.

Karin Mongeon, the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s highway safety division director, said the department supports the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

“We do recognize the importance of truck parking in North Dakota and nationally,” Mongeon said. “We continually evaluate our truck parking needs on a regular basis as we review investments in our rest areas along the interstates.”

Mongeon said NDDOT currently is working on expanding truck parking at one of its rest areas in the near future. However, she was unaware of any other truck parking projects in the state.

Stakeholders urge lawmakers to advance truck parking bill

A day before the hearing, a coalition of trucking stakeholders sent a letter to the subcommittee urging members to move forward with the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

The coalition informed the subcommittee of the benefits of passing the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, including: