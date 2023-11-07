Coalition urges Senate committee to advance truck parking bill

A coalition of trucking stakeholders led by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is urging the U.S. Senate to move forward with the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

On Monday, Nov. 6, OOIDA, along with more than a dozen other organizations, sent a letter to the leadership of the Committee on Environment and Public Works expressing their support for bill S1034, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

In the letter, the coalition points out the safety issues to all motorists stemming from the lack of safe truck parking spaces across the nation.

“When truck drivers park in unsafe or unauthorized areas, including highway shoulders and off-ramps, or continue to drive in violation of federal hours-of-service regulations or beyond the point where they feel comfortable because they can’t find parking, it jeopardizes the safety of truck drivers and the general public, leading to congestion, accidents and other hazardous scenarios,” the letter states.

The coalition also informed the Committee on Environment and Public Works of the benefits of passing the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, including:

Improved driver well-being

Better driver recruitment and retention

Maximized federal dollars

Enhanced highway safety

Economic prosperity

Reduced roadway congestion

The letter was sent a day before the Committee on Environment and Public Works is scheduled to hold a hearing on roadway safety. Truck parking is expected to be a topic of discussion during the hearing.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of our nation’s economy, ensuring the efficient delivery of goods that sustain our everyday lives,” the coalition states in the letter. “The reliability of our supply chain depends on them, and it is imperative that we prioritize their safety and well-being. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act represents a crucial step towards achieving this goal.”

In addition to OOIDA, other members of the coalition include:

American Chemistry Council

Consumer Brands Association

National Association of Small Trucking Companies

Truckload Carriers Association

Institute for Safer Trucking

Road Safe America

Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance

Mid-West Truckers Association

FMI – The Food Industry Association

Transportation Intermediaries Association

Women In Trucking

American Apparel & Footwear Association

American Trucking Associations

Agriculture Transportation Coalition (AgTC)

American Highway Users Alliance

Retail Industry Leaders Association

North American Punjabi Trucking Association

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

National Association of Truck Stop Operators

Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, HR2367 in the House and S1034 in the Senate, would allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of parking spots. According to the bill text, any project funded by the bill cannot include paid parking. All parking under the bill must be publicly accessible and free of charge.

