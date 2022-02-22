Roberts Energy-Brown Bear Transport buy Abenaqui Carriers

Springfield, Mass.-based Roberts Energy is acquiring fuel hauler Abenaqui Carriers.

Abenaqui Carriers, based in North Hampton, N.H., has 100 employees and has served the U.S. Northeast region since 1973, according to a news release from merger and acquisition company Tenney Group, which advised Abenaqui Carriers. No layoffs are expected, and Roberts Energy is expected to continue using the Abenaqui name.

Roberts Energy is a large direct fuel supplier and petroleum common carrier in the Northeast. It also owns Brown Bear Transportation, a common carrier that delivers petroleum products across the Northeast working out of Springfield, Boston, New Haven, Providence, Albany, Portland and Montreal, Canada.

“Our goal is to provide Abenaqui customers with the latest conveniences and technology while maintaining the personal relationships and high level of service,” Frank Roberts, president of Roberts Energy, said in the news release. “We look forward to incorporating the specialized carrier services Abenaqui has to offer into our other markets across New England.”

Roberts Energy supplies of motor fuels and diesel exhaust fluid to commercial end-users, wholesale customers, and unbranded retailers. The company has been supplying commercial fuel to businesses over 100 years.

Previous Roberts Energy news

In early 2021, it sold its Martini’s Oil residential heating oil delivery business to Sail Energy, New Portsmouth, N.H., according to FuelOilNews.com.

In 2020, the company sold its branded fuel distributorship wholesale business to convenience store operator Nouria Energy Corp., Worchester, Mass., according to a Nouria news release. As part of the deal, Nouria’s transport business, J&S Oil, became part of Roberts Energy’s Brown Bear Transportation, according to CSPDailyNews.com.

In 2019, Roberts Energy acquired the commercial diesel business of South Hadley, Mass,-based Fuel Services Inc., according to a Roberts Energy news release. Fuel Services’ commercial diesel business served commercial customers in 30 cities and towns in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. LL

Check out other business headlines on LandLine.Media.