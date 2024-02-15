Restroom access bill adds two co-sponsors

Two more lawmakers have pledged support to a bill that aims to guarantee that truck drivers have a place to use the restroom.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, Reps. Brian Babin, R-Texas, and Jefferson Van Drew, R-N.J., became co-sponsors for the Trucker Bathroom Access Act.

The bipartisan bill, HR3869, was introduced by Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., in June.

The goal of the bill is to make sure that truck drivers are allowed to use a restroom facility while they are waiting for freight to be loaded or unloaded. HR3869 does not require businesses to construct new restrooms. Instead, it would mandate only that truck drivers be granted access if a business has a restroom available to their customers or employees.

The Trucker Bathroom Access Act is supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the Women in Trucking Association and the American Trucking Associations.

Since the start of the 2020 pandemic, there have been increased reports of truck drivers being denied restroom access.

“All the truckers running are running trying to find a way to relieve themselves and find a bathroom to go to,” Nehls said during a House subcommittee hearing in December. “(The bill) just makes sense. We should provide access to bathrooms for these truckers.”

In a previous hearing, Nehls called out any lobbyists who were trying to stop the bill from being signed into law.

“I just want to put on the record to all the lobbyists and trade associations that are trying to sink this bill, ‘I really don’t care what you think on this issue,’” Nehls said. “Just imagine if Congress banned lobbyists from using restrooms as you wait outside these committee rooms or offices. Imagine if you were told – all you lobbyists – ‘Go outside and find a tree. Hell, go find a fire hydrant. Go outside and relieve yourself, because we’re not going to let you do it in here.’ How long do you think that would last? What do we want to do, treat our truckers like cats and dogs?” LL