REPAIR Act finding support from Republicans and Democrats

In today’s political climate, a bipartisan bill is rare.

The REPAIR Act, however, is an effort that’s finding support on both sides of the aisle. HR906, which would require manufacturers to provide important repair and diagnostic data, is co-sponsored by 25 Republicans and 25 Democrats.

Specifically, the Right to Equitable Professional Auto Industry Repair Act would make motor vehicle manufacturers provide vehicle owners with certain direct, real-time, in-vehicle data generated by the operation of the vehicle.

“When it comes to repairing their automobiles, consumers deserve options,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, a Republican from Florida who introduced the bill. “The REPAIR Act would give owners, including the rural communities in my district, secure access to critical data so their chosen service center can replace parts and repair their vehicles. I am proud to support competition in the vehicle repair industry.”

Outside of recall and warranty repairs, a manufacturer would not be able to mandate the use of a particular brand or manufacturer of parts, tools or equipment.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the REPAIR Act.

“This legislation would ensure that truckers and carriers have access to information about their vehicles to help them to diagnose and repair problems,” OOIDA wrote on its Fighting For Truckers website. “This legislation would also help to promote access to independent repair shops. OOIDA has been actively supporting this legislation and opposing efforts that would exclude heavy-duty trucks from the bill.”

Proponents of the bill say that restrictions drive up auto repair costs and limit access to products and services. In addition, REPAIR Act supporters argue that consumers need the ability to repair products anywhere, and independent repairers need access to a level playing field.

Truckers who would like to reach out to their lawmaker about the REPAIR Act can do so by going to FightingForTruckers.com. LL