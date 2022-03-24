Rand McNally uses driver feedback to create TND Tablet 1050

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Rand McNally unveiled a new in-cab navigation tablet created with truck drivers in mind.

The longtime company announced the launch of the TND Tablet 1050 on Thursday, March 24, at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Ivan Sheldon, Rand McNally’s vice president of product management, said the company used hundreds of thousands of driver surveys and other driver feedback to create the device.

Rand McNally points to four features necessary to professional drivers.

Superior navigation – New, upgraded Rand Navigation with 33% more truck-specific road data than other GPS providers.

– New, upgraded Rand Navigation with 33% more truck-specific road data than other GPS providers. Large format – A high-definition 10-inch screen with enhanced mapping and graphics.

– A high-definition 10-inch screen with enhanced mapping and graphics. Professional-grade strength – Includes a removable tablet guard, a heavy-duty Corning Gorilla Glass screen, and three strong mounting options.

– Includes a removable tablet guard, a heavy-duty Corning Gorilla Glass screen, and three strong mounting options. Enhanced trucker tools – Such as an upgraded camera for driver and vehicle inspection reports and receipt tracking.

“In spending time and communicating with thousands of drivers, we heard loud and clear what is most valuable to professional drivers,” Sheldon said. “Feature overload is not helpful. Instead, drivers want more accurate mapping and navigation, easier-to-see screens, louder voice guidance, and a more durable device that lessens the risk of breakage if dropped. Those were our top goals in creating the TND Tablet 1050.”

Sheldon said an example of driver feedback that was used for the device was to include which county the driver in as part of the navigation. Drivers told the company that information was important for when they are traveling and hear reports of severe weather warnings listed by county.

“That kind of surprised us,” Sheldon said, adding that the company wouldn’t have thought of that without the feedback from drivers.

Durability also was a request from drivers. Rand McNally said the tablet guard has been tested to protect the device from a 5-foot drop.

More information about Rand McNally can be found here.