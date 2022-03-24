Rand McNally uses driver feedback to create TND Tablet 1050

March 24, 2022

Mark Schremmer

|

Ivan Sheldon of Rand McNally describes the TND Tablet 1050 at MATS 2022. Photo by Mark Schremmer.
Ivan Sheldon, Rand McNally’s vice president of product management, unveils the company’s TND Tablet 1050 on Thursday, March 24 at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Mark Schremmer)

 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Rand McNally unveiled a new in-cab navigation tablet created with truck drivers in mind.

The longtime company announced the launch of the TND Tablet 1050 on Thursday, March 24, at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Ivan Sheldon, Rand McNally’s vice president of product management, said the company used hundreds of thousands of driver surveys and other driver feedback to create the device.

Rand McNally points to four features necessary to professional drivers.

  • Superior navigation – New, upgraded Rand Navigation with 33% more truck-specific road data than other GPS providers.
  • Large format – A high-definition 10-inch screen with enhanced mapping and graphics.
  • Professional-grade strength – Includes a removable tablet guard, a heavy-duty Corning Gorilla Glass screen, and three strong mounting options.
  • Enhanced trucker tools – Such as an upgraded camera for driver and vehicle inspection reports and receipt tracking.

 

Rand McNally’s TND Tablet 1050
Rand McNally’s TND Tablet 1050 has a large 10-inch screen and enhanced tools to help professional drivers. (Courtesy Rand McNally)

 

“In spending time and communicating with thousands of drivers, we heard loud and clear what is most valuable to professional drivers,” Sheldon said. “Feature overload is not helpful. Instead, drivers want more accurate mapping and navigation, easier-to-see screens, louder voice guidance, and a more durable device that lessens the risk of breakage if dropped. Those were our top goals in creating the TND Tablet 1050.”

Sheldon said an example of driver feedback that was used for the device was to include which county the driver in as part of the navigation. Drivers told the company that information was important for when they are traveling and hear reports of severe weather warnings listed by county.

“That kind of surprised us,” Sheldon said, adding that the company wouldn’t have thought of that without the feedback from drivers.

Durability also was a request from drivers. Rand McNally said the tablet guard has been tested to protect the device from a 5-foot drop.

More information about Rand McNally can be found here. LL

WW Williams

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

Chris Oliver of Trucker Path announces dispatcher service at MATS 2022

Business

Trucker Path launches dispatcher service

From MATS 2022: Trucker Path is launching a dispatch service aimed at decreasing the amount of office work for drivers.

By Mark Schremmer | March 24

Cummins hydrogen fuel cell tractor, 2019

Business

Bill seeks to accelerate adoption of hydrogen fuel cell trucks

Perfectly timed while diesel prices are sky high, the Hydrogen for Trucks Act can help owner-operators purchase hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

By Tyson Fisher | March 21

Cellular tower for wireless network. Photo by Maxwell Fury

Business

3G network prepares to go offline, FMCSA grants extension for certain ELDs

With another 3G wireless network set to go offline at the end of the month, the FMCSA has granted an extension for two specific ELD models.

By Ryan Witkowski | March 18

Beware of scare tactics on biennial updates

Business

Buyer beware: Biennial update filing services may not be worth the cost

Drivers need to complete a biennial update to maintain their U.S. DOT number every 24 months. Are companies offering help with updates worth the expense?

By Ryan Witkowski | March 17