Quebec’s Trimac acquires second company this year

May 22, 2023

Chuck Robinson

|

Joliette, Quebec-based Trimac Transportation has acquired another Quebec carrier, Transport Sylvain Lasalle Inc.

Transport Sylvain Lasalle provides bulk pressure transportation services in eastern Canada. The company also is based in Joliette. It is a leading carrier of propane and butane gas for end users and distribution sites.

The acquisition closed May 17, according to a company announcement. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. Transport Sylvain Lasalle brings to Trimac Transportation 28 tractors and 30 trailers.

“We are thrilled to announce our successful acquisition of Transport Sylvain Lasalle Inc. This strategic move allows us to expand our reach in Eastern Canada, strengthen our service capabilities, and deliver unparalleled service to our customers,” said Matt Faure, president and CEO at Trimac, said in the company statement. “With this acquisition, we look forward to a bright future ahead.”

Transport Sylvain Lasalle founder Sylvain Lasalle is expected to assist during the transition period. He founded the company in 1993 and grew the fleet to become an authorized loader at commercial propane refineries across Quebec and Ontario.

“I am grateful to all of my employees, customers, and partners who have been a part of this journey,” Lasalle said in the company announcement. “It has been an honor to lead this company.”

About Trimac

This is the second acquisition of the year for Trimac. In late April, it announced having acquired Ohio-based American Industrial Partners Logistics.

Calgary, Alberta-based Trimac Transportation is a liquid and dry bulk carrier founded in 1944 as a small family trucking company based in Saskatchewan. It now has more than 140 branches

Trimac transports chemicals (including phosphoric acid, heptane, acetone, ammonium nitrate, caustic soda, potassium hydroxide, ethanol, sulfuric acid and dipropylene glycol), food products (including alcohol, flour, edible oils, grain, granulated sugar, liquid sweeteners, molasses and yeast), industrial gas and pressurized commodities (including anhydrous ammonia, carbon dioxide, liquefied petroleum gas, argon, butane, nitrogen, oxygen, pentane, propane) and several oilfield services. LL

More business news is available from LandLine.Media.

More Canada news.

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.