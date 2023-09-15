Police ask truckers to aid in cargo theft investigation

Police in Pennsylvania are turning to truckers for information regarding an ongoing investigation into a series of cargo thefts.

Currently, officials with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Northeast Detective Division are conducting an investigation of a cargo theft ring that has been active in the Philadelphia area.

Police are looking to speak with carriers who have been the victim of cargo theft between Oct. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31 at three locations:

KLS (a bonded liquor warehouse), 11601 Roosevelt Blvd.

Quaker Valley Foods, 2701 Red Lion Road

Almo Distributors, 2709 Commerce Way

Philadelphia police are asking anyone who has been a victim of cargo theft at any of those businesses to email them at Police.oper_NEDD@phila.gov as soon as possible. Include contact information and the police report number for the theft, along with the subject heading “Cargo Theft Group.”

Doug Morris, director of security operations for the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, said that while it’s always important for truckers to remain vigilant when it comes to crooks, the current climate especially is rife with theft.

“Cargo theft as well as broker fraud is the highest that it has ever been,” Morris told Land Line. “Owner-operators have to be careful and use good judgment in protecting themselves and their loads. They also need to do their due diligence when utilizing brokers.”

Tips for drivers to avoid becoming a victim of cargo theft include:

Make sure to have accurate license plate, VIN and descriptive information for tractors, trailers, containers and container chassis. Police agencies will need this information to open an investigation in the event of an incident. Drivers should keep this information on them so they can quickly reference it if their truck is stolen.

Secure all trailers (loaded and unloaded) with high-security barrier seals in combination with hardened padlocks. Use kingpin locks for unattached trailers.

Secure all tractors with high-security locking devices, such as air cuff and steering column locks.

Avoid leaving loaded trailers unattended.

The issue of cargo theft has become so prevalent that several lawmakers are calling for the creation of a permanent task force to address supply chain thefts, expressing their concerns in a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General on May 22.

“We urge the Office of Inspector General to consider creating a special unit within the office, in consultation with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Department of Justice, to investigate, refer and prosecute cases of transportation fraud in a systematic, concerted manner,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. LL