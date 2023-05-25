Lawmakers ask DOT to create supply chain theft task force

Pointing to an increase in supply chain thefts, several lawmakers are asking for the creation of a permanent task force to address the issue.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., and several other lawmakers wrote to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General on May 22.

“We write to share concerns regarding an area of increasing supply chain fraud and theft,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “Specifically, stolen truck loads and funding fraud schemes, when truckers drop of their loads but do not get paid, are disrupting freight hauling by truck and brokering.”

The lawmakers said that there are about 3,500 such schemes conducted each year.

“Industry stakeholders attest that the systemic problems of supply chain fraud involving organized crime and broker-related fraud include such criminal violations as theft of cargo, double brokerage and misappropriation of funds,” the lawmakers wrote.

Additionally, the negative effects of the crime go beyond the trucking industry.

“The harm from such crimes also falls upon shippers, financial services, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers,” the lawmakers wrote. “The harmful economic ripples cause the cost of doing business to increase, as well as the price retailers, and consumers pay for replacement products and other uncompensated costs.”

Task force

To combat incidents of supply chain theft and fraud, members of Congress suggested the creation of a task force.

“We urge the Office of Inspector General to consider creating a special unit within the office, in consultation with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Department of Justice, to investigate, refer and prosecute cases of transportation fraud in a systematic, concerted manner.”

Noting FMCSA’s recent efforts to combat moving fraud, the lawmakers said that forming this special unit appears to be consistent with the Office of Inspector General’s authority.

In addition to Braun and Bost, the letter also was signed by Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Rick Scott, R-Fla.; John Thune, R-S.D.; and Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; and Reps. Lance Gooden, R-Texas; and Chuck Edwards, R-N.C. LL