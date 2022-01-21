Contact Us

What do we know about new chief at FMCSA?

January 20, 2022

|

A new deputy administrator has been named at FMCSA – and has an inside track to be the administration’s eventual nominee to head the agency.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA announces its next leader. A Senator wants the US and Canadian governments to do away with vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers. And the frozen potatoes that stopped traffic.

II. FMCSA’s new chief – what do we know?

A new deputy administrator has been named at FMCSA – and if this time follows the administration’s pattern, that will likely indicate the eventual nominee to permanently head the agency.

III. Virginia left-lane plan gets a thumbs-down from OOIDA

A lawmaker in Virginia wants to restrict trucks from the left lanes of interstates there over a false claim, and OOIDA says it’s a bad idea. Meanwhile California Gov. Gavin Newsom has unveiled a budget that includes freezing the state’s fuel tax rates.

IV. Home COVID-19 tests

The government is sending out COVID-19 tests to Americans across the country. So how and when should you use them, and what can you do with the information they provide?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

hair testing

Hair testing study flawed, OOIDA says

Recent research makes a case for hair testing – but Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation says the study is flawed, and he tells us why.

January 19

I-55 bridge across the Mississippi River is seeming more traffic since the I-40 bridge closed in the Memphis area.

Bridge fixes in the works

The Biden administration is pulling out the checkbook, starting work on a national bridge program with money from the infrastructure bill.

January 18

insurance factoring

Bad factoring deals hitting small carriers

Some small motor carriers are being trapped into factoring deals that can be very financially damaging – and impossible to get out of.

January 17

Vaccine Mandates

Vaccine mandate on at Canadian border

A mistaken announcement from Canadian officials about a vaccine mandate has been reversed, leaving many truckers confused and upset.

January 14

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

What do we know about new chief at FMCSA?

Hair testing study flawed, OOIDA says

Bridge fixes in the works

Bad factoring deals hitting small carriers

Vaccine mandate on at Canadian border