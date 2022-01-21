What do we know about new chief at FMCSA?

A new deputy administrator has been named at FMCSA – and has an inside track to be the administration’s eventual nominee to head the agency.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA announces its next leader. A Senator wants the US and Canadian governments to do away with vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers. And the frozen potatoes that stopped traffic.
II. FMCSA’s new chief – what do we know?
A new deputy administrator has been named at FMCSA – and if this time follows the administration’s pattern, that will likely indicate the eventual nominee to permanently head the agency.
III. Virginia left-lane plan gets a thumbs-down from OOIDA
A lawmaker in Virginia wants to restrict trucks from the left lanes of interstates there over a false claim, and OOIDA says it’s a bad idea. Meanwhile California Gov. Gavin Newsom has unveiled a budget that includes freezing the state’s fuel tax rates.
IV. Home COVID-19 tests
The government is sending out COVID-19 tests to Americans across the country. So how and when should you use them, and what can you do with the information they provide?
