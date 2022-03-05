Parking moving in the right direction

At long last, the stars appear to be lining up on truck parking. There’s action on the federal, state and local levels – but in our latest installment of The Parking Zone, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine tells us what it’s going to take to keep the momentum going.
At long last, the stars appear to be lining up on truck parking. There’s action on the federal, state and local levels – but in our latest installment of The Parking Zone, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine tells us what it’s going to take to keep the momentum going. Also, Marty Ellis has been hearing how tired truckers are of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and how frustrated they are at short-sighted proposals, like the proposed gas tax holiday. And recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that fatalities on the road are up. But why that’s happening is significant.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The new jobs report shows up uptick in the number of people working in trucking. Another state says it’s ready to take on the truck parking problem. And how drones are targeting truckers in one Northeastern state.
Pandemic fatigue
Why are fatalities up?
