The Parking Zone – February 2022

New reports regarding local truck parking are too numerous and small in scope to report on individually. However, what each of these news items means to the underlying national problem is too significant to ignore. Below is a roundup of the latest truck parking-related news items from across the United States, ranging from proposed legislation regarding fines to new truck stops.

Des Moines to stiffen truck parking ordinances

The city of Des Moines, Iowa, is getting tired of unattended/unattached trailers sitting on city streets. According to the city council, this is happening a lot in Des Moines. Currently, the fine for an illegally parked trailer is $15. However, that is worth the price of admission for many truckers. To combat that reality, the city is thinking about increasing the fine to $50. Amendments also include banning unattended trailers within any zoning district.

Suggested amendments will be proposed at an upcoming council meeting. Based on February’s work session, the council is poised to pass the amendments. These changes will not apply to work trailers on active construction sites.

Motel renovations include truck parking

This bit of truck parking news is a little different from the norm. The West Point Inn and Suites in West Point, Neb., is keeping truckers in mind while undergoing a makeover. According to the Norfolk Daily News, the motel’s new owners are spicing things up with four suites, hot tubs, a meeting room, new televisions, newly installed lighting in the parking lot, and a truck parking lot. It may not be much, but it is nice to see the private sector in an industry not directly related to trucking thinking about drivers.

NIMBYs in Virginia county

A developer is proposing a new truck stop in Smyth County, Va., but nearby residents do not want it. During a public hearing regarding the proposal, more than a dozen residents spoke. All but one person oppose the truck stop for the typical reasons: noise, pollution, traffic, etc. The one person in favor of the project mentioned city growth. The proposal is still in the early phases, so anything is possible at this point. The Parking Zone will monitor the progress.

Missouri town OK with residential truck parking

While cities across the nation are banning truck parking in residential areas, including a truckers’ homes, the Sweet Spring Board of Aldermen in Missouri sees no issue with it. Some aldermen worry about wear and tear of streets. However, at least one aldermen explained that the “per square inch footprint” of a bobtail is significantly lighter than a tractor-trailer, The Marshall Democrat-News reports.

Some oppose the idea, citing road damage concerns. However, others feel allowing truckers to park trucks at home helps “residents who live in town and support the community.” A vote to draft an ordinance allowing residential parking was tied at 2-2. The mayor’s tie-breaking vote in favor of the ordinance moved the matter forward.

Manteca’s ongoing ‘war on truckers’

In the November issue of Land Line Magazine, there’s a story about a local newspaper editor who is fed up with the local government of Manteca, Calif., not doing anything about illegal truck parking. The city listened.

According to the Manteca Bulletin, truck parking is prohibited on a stretch of Moffat Boulevard. Recently, “No parking any time” signs were erected in affected areas. There is a short grace period when truckers will get a warning. After that, fines will be $125, which were increased from $50 last year. Furthermore, the city is looking to update its truck route.

Parking for renewable fuel trucks

Truck manufacturers are drifting away from fossil fuel-powered engines, which could make the national truck parking crisis even worse. Huntersville, N.C.-based Cyclum Renewables may help fill that void. The company has publicly released plans for a network of renewable fuel truck stops, according to a news release. Cyclum is receiving input from truckers before finalizing its plans.

“Beyond fueling, Cyclum promises to enhance the traditional diner/convenience store vibe of a Love’s or Flying J with new features that speak to the added dwell time that’s expected to follow electric truck adoption,” Cyclum said in a statement.

Could be big if true.

Parking woes not just for OTR drivers

In addition to a truck parking shortage across the nation’s highways, there appears to be a parking shortage in urban and suburban areas as well. Specifically, delivery drivers are facing their own parking crisis, according to Los Angeles-based curb management company Automotus.

According to Automotus’ study, only 7.5% of surveyed delivery drivers find parking upon first arrival. Like OTR truckers, these delivery drivers (e.g., DoorDash, Grubhub, Amazon Flex, etc.) are wasting time, fuel and money looking for a parking spot. Many delivery drivers spend more time looking for parking than they do actually parked.

“This is a major problem. Most of the drivers we surveyed are gig workers, meaning that their wages depend on how many deliveries they make and how well they are tipped for those deliveries,” Anil Merchant, Automotus’ head of product, stated in a blog. “When a driver is forced to spend more time looking for parking than they spend parked, it cuts into their hourly wage, and decreases the likelihood of a speedy (and well-tipped) delivery. Because there is only so much physical space at the curb, technology and/or policy that promotes faster parking turnover would be a huge asset to drivers.”

New Big Three locations

Of the Big Three truck stops (Love’s, Pilot and TravelCenters of America), Love’s and Pilot opened a total of three new locations in February, adding more than 200 much-needed truck parking spaces to the infrastructure:

Love’s at 4898 NW Shuffel St. (Interstate 77, Exit 112/Shuffel St.) in North Canton, Ohio (70 truck parking spaces).

Love’s at 2401 Airport Road (state Highway 136, Exit Airport Road) in Santa Teresa, N.M. (86 spaces).

Pilot Travel Center at 9220 Broadway Blvd. (Interstate 25, Exit 215) in Albuquerque, N.M. (70 spaces). LL

Truck parking headlines in February: