Fuel tax holidays, tax rebates sought

Maryland lawmakers are working to stop an automatic fuel tax increase, while several other states are considering various tax rebates to help consumers deal with rising prices.

No relief at the pumps as diesel prices continue to rise. The comment period is open for the 2023 Unified Carrier Registration Plan. North Carolina truck driver charged with DWI after driving off overpass.

A situation with a solution

A trucking couple found themselves in financial strain after an accident they thought they were covered for. But their situation points to a solution that could save many other truckers difficulties.

Extended warranties and your truck

Most people are annoyed by calls asking about their car warranty. But for your truck, an extended warranty can be important in some situations.

