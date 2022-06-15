Fuel tax holidays, tax rebates sought

Maryland lawmakers are working to stop an automatic fuel tax increase, while several other states are considering various tax rebates to help consumers deal with rising prices.
Listen to our full show
Maryland lawmakers are working to stop an automatic fuel tax increase, while several other states are considering various tax rebates to help consumers deal with rising prices. Also, a trucking couple found themselves in a financial strain after an accident they thought they were covered for. But their situation points to a solution that could save many other truckers difficulties. And most people are annoyed by calls asking about their car warranty. But for your truck, an extended warranty can be important in some situations.
Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford
No relief at the pumps as diesel prices continue to rise. The comment period is open for the 2023 Unified Carrier Registration Plan. North Carolina truck driver charged with DWI after driving off overpass.
A situation with a solution
A trucking couple found themselves in financial strain after an accident they thought they were covered for. But their situation points to a solution that could save many other truckers difficulties.
Extended warranties and your truck
Most people are annoyed by calls asking about their car warranty. But for your truck, an extended warranty can be important in some situations.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- You still have time to comment on fees for the 2023 Unified Carrier Registration Plan. FMCSA has reopened the public comment period for 14 days. Comments can be made here through June 28.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in London, Ohio. That’s at Exit 79 off Interstate 70. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To learn more about buying used visit the TruckTractorTrailer website. You can also email questions here.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.