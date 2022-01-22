Drivers give thumbs-down to Virginia left lane plan

Truckers tell Marty Ellis they don’t like one Virginia lawmaker’s weird-bordering-on-nonsense left lane proposal – or the latest from Tesla.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
The U.S. cross-border vaccine mandate goes into effect tomorrow. UCR fees are set for the coming year. And like a Bat out of Hell, he is gone.
II. Paint vs. vinyl wraps
There are lots of ways you can pretty up your rig, but few things have as much impact as paint. However, whether it’s a traditional paint scheme or something more ornate, Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia says you now have an option – vinyl wraps.
III. Left lane plan gets bad reviews
Marty Ellis is deep in the heart of Texas, hearing some skepticism about a weird-bordering-on-nonsense left-lane proposal and the latest from Tesla.
IV. OOIDA supports vision standards change
OOIDA says a change in standards for truckers with a vision impairment in one eye will help experienced, safe drivers to stay on the road; meanwhile, new cross-border entry requirements are about to go into effect.
