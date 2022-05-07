Diesel prices, new truck costs spark concerns

Marty Ellis is taking some time at a truck show that supports a good cause, but he’s also hearing from truckers about some bread-and-butter economic issues, such as diesel prices and the cost of new trucks.

FMCSA is getting a strong response to its proposed speed limiter mandate. The number of jobs in the trucking sector spiked last month. And Paccar announces a large-scale recall for Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks.

As the federal government continues to drag its feet on the truck parking crisis, states are picking up the slack. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine explains how they are getting results, then runs down the problems some cities are running in to as they try to add more spaces.

The federal government has said it wants to hire more truck drivers. But its outright ban on cannabis is creating problems in meeting that goal.

