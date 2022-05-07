Diesel prices, new truck costs spark concerns

Marty Ellis is taking some time at a truck show that supports a good cause, but he’s also hearing from truckers about some bread-and-butter economic issues, such as diesel prices and the cost of new trucks.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA is getting a strong response to its proposed speed limiter mandate. The number of jobs in the trucking sector spiked last month. And Paccar announces a large-scale recall for Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks.
The Parking Zone
As the federal government continues to drag its feet on the truck parking crisis, states are picking up the slack. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine explains how they are getting results, then runs down the problems some cities are running in to as they try to add more spaces.
Cannabis and driver recruitment
The federal government has said it wants to hire more truck drivers. But its outright ban on cannabis is creating problems in meeting that goal.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- You’ve got a little more time to respond to the OOIDA Foundation’s Owner-Operator Member Profile Survey. Reminders were sent out this week to the 20,000 OOIDA members who got randomly picked to take the survey. The deadline to respond is Monday, May 9th.
- Truck drivers and the general public have through June 3rd to submit comments on the proposed speed limiter rule. For more information, head to FightingForTruckers.com.
- For information on the Kenworth and Peterbilt recall, go here: Kenworth, Peterbilt trucks recalled for steering component issue.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Midwest Pride in Your Ride Truck and Tractor Show. That’s located at the Tri State Raceway in Earlville, Iowa. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Read the latest edition of The Parking Zone.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.