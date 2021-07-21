Congressman targets truckers, tolling

Land Line Now, July 20, 2021
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
During a discussion about tolling, a congressman took a pot shot at America’s truckers – while ignoring what all truckers pay in road fees.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
The FMCSA hears more about truck driver retention. Canada slowly begins to reopen its borders. And friends don’t let friends drink and drone
II. Truckers target of congressman’s rant
For every member of Congress trying to do something good for truckers, there seems to be at least one other doing the opposite. Such was the case on Capitol Hill last week. As one House representative was trying to block a tolling plan in his home state, another saw it as a chance to take a pot shot at professional truck drivers.
III. OOIDA to truckers: Tell congressman what you think
Minnesota lawmakers have OK’d spending more than $7 billion on transportation, while four states are supporting or expanding the use of automated ticket cameras. Also, OOIDA is urging Pennsylvania truckers to call U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright’s office. We’ll bring you the Association’s Call to Action.
IV. The bill that wasn’t to get a vote
The U.S. Senate may vote on an infrastructure bill this week, even though they don’t actually have a bill. Confused? We’ll clear it up – and explain why it’s probably good news for truck drivers.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Rochelle, Ill. That’s at Exit 99 off Interstate 39. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- OOIDA is urging Pennsylvania truckers to call U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright’s office regarding his comments about truck drivers. Read OOIDA’s Call to Action.
- View notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.