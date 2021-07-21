Contact Us
Congressman targets truckers, tolling

July 20, 2021

Land Line Now, July 20, 2021

During a discussion about tolling, a congressman took a pot shot at America’s truckers – while ignoring what all truckers pay in road fees.

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., targets truckers

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

The FMCSA hears more about truck driver retention. Canada slowly begins to reopen its borders. And friends don’t let friends drink and drone

II. Truckers target of congressman’s rant

For every member of Congress trying to do something good for truckers, there seems to be at least one other doing the opposite. Such was the case on Capitol Hill last week. As one House representative was trying to block a tolling plan in his home state, another saw it as a chance to take a pot shot at professional truck drivers.

III. OOIDA to truckers: Tell congressman what you think

Minnesota lawmakers have OK’d spending more than $7 billion on transportation, while four states are supporting or expanding the use of automated ticket cameras. Also, OOIDA is urging Pennsylvania truckers to call U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright’s office. We’ll bring you the Association’s Call to Action.

IV. The bill that wasn’t to get a vote

The U.S. Senate may vote on an infrastructure bill this week, even though they don’t actually have a bill. Confused? We’ll clear it up – and explain why it’s probably good news for truck drivers.

