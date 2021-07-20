Tell Rep. Cartwright – No new tolls in Pennsylvania

Last Friday, during a debate in Congress about new tolls on Pennsylvania roads and bridges, Representative Matt Cartwright (D-PA) said, “The majority of traffic on I-80 is out of state tractor-trailers just passing through, not contributing anything to Pennsylvania except exhaust, fumes, cracks in our pavement, and the occasional catastrophic truck crash.”

What prompted Rep. Cartwright to slander truckers with these lies? Representative Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) offered an amendment to prevent new tolls on roads and bridges on the federal highway system in Pennsylvania, including Interstate 80.

Instead of supporting this common-sense proposal, Rep. Cartwright, who has a long history of being openly hostile toward truckers, opposed this amendment because he thinks Pennsylvania should be able to enact even more tolls that specifically single out truckers.

It’s hard to believe that a sitting Member of Congress is so grossly misinformed about the contributions that America’s truckers make to his constituents, the state of Pennsylvania, and our nation at large, but you can watch his ignorant comments for yourself here.

Call Rep. Cartwright today and let him know how you contribute to the state through the taxes and fees you already pay and how you deliver nearly everything that Pennsylvanians need and use. And most importantly, tell him no new tolls in Pennsylvania!

Call Rep. Cartwright today:

Washington, D.C., Office: 202-225-5546

Scranton District Office: 570-341-1050