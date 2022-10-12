Broker problems and basic advice

In trucking, one of the stickiest areas of problems is the relationship between truckers and brokers. We’ll cover several issues on that front, including tracking apps, nonpayment and difficulties filing on broker bonds, with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

We’ll cover several problem areas between truckers and brokers, including tracking apps, non-payment and difficulties filing on broker bonds. Also, today we begin a yearlong project we call 50 on 50 – 50 significant events and issues from OOIDA’s history. We begin by discussing the fuel surcharge with OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer and the Association’s chief operating officer, Rod Nofziger. And a new law in Delaware imposes hefty fines for illegally parking in residential areas; meanwhile, California is working to reduce collisions with wildlife in that state.

From speed limiters to automatic emergency brake mandates, FMCSA lays out its timeline for future proposals. The Department of Labor proposes new worker classification rules. And a new study shows which driving behaviors likely mean you’re going to get into a crash at some point.

50 on 50: fuel surcharge

Today we begin a yearlong project to mark the 50th anniversary of OOIDA, which takes place 12 months from now. We call it 50 on 50 – 50 significant events and issues from the Association’s history. Today, we’ll offer up our first weekly entry by taking a look at the fuel surcharge with OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer and the Association’s chief operating officer, Rod Nofziger.

Delaware parking fines

A new law in Delaware imposes hefty fines for illegally parking in residential areas; meanwhile, California is working to reduce collisions with wildlife in that state.

