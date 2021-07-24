Another city may ban truck parking

Land Line Now, July 23, 2021.

A second city in Minnesota is considering a ban on truck parking, something officials there have been looking at for more than a year.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

The Minneapolis City Council gives the go-ahead to a truck parking ban. A major traffic headache is coming to the Brent Spence Bridge. And the Cannonball Run…on scooters?

II. Truck parking – a tale of two cities

Another city is considering a truck parking ban. Meanwhile, some truckers are saying “I told you so” in the city of Joliet, Ill.

III. Left lane restrictions – you win some, you lose some

Marty Ellis is between truck shows, getting an update on a city we thought was doing well on left lane use, and discussing a new way to get in touch with the people who represent you in Washington, D.C.

IV. Where are we now on infrastructure?

One of the few things both political parties agree on is that they want to pass an infrastructure package. But the most recent attempt to move it forward in the U.S. Senate failed. So where does that leave us, and what’s next?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information