Another city may ban truck parking

Land Line Now, July 23, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
A second city in Minnesota is considering a ban on truck parking, something officials there have been looking at for more than a year.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
The Minneapolis City Council gives the go-ahead to a truck parking ban. A major traffic headache is coming to the Brent Spence Bridge. And the Cannonball Run…on scooters?
II. Truck parking – a tale of two cities
Another city is considering a truck parking ban. Meanwhile, some truckers are saying “I told you so” in the city of Joliet, Ill.
III. Left lane restrictions – you win some, you lose some
Marty Ellis is between truck shows, getting an update on a city we thought was doing well on left lane use, and discussing a new way to get in touch with the people who represent you in Washington, D.C.
IV. Where are we now on infrastructure?
One of the few things both political parties agree on is that they want to pass an infrastructure package. But the most recent attempt to move it forward in the U.S. Senate failed. So where does that leave us, and what’s next?
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Colorado DOT suggests that drivers check org before they travel in the state because of mudslides closing some highways.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the TopGun Largecar Shootout at the Rantoul National Aviation Center in Rantoul, Ill. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can read the latest Parking Zone here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.