The Parking Zone – June 2021

New reports regarding local truck parking are too numerous and small in scope to report on individually. However, what each of these news items means to the underlying national problem is too significant to ignore. Below is a roundup of the latest truck parking-related news items from across the United States, ranging from proposed legislation regarding fines to new truck stops.

New York City poised to levy hefty fines for parked trailers

Leaving a trailer parked unattended in New York City is already illegal. Now, the New York State Legislature wants truckers to pay up for violating that law.

In June, the New York Senate passed SB3258, which “provides a fine for a person responsible for a trailer or semitrailer parked or left unattended in New York City.” Specifically, the bill amends the current law to include a $1,000 fine. That is in addition to the existing punishment of having authorities impound the vehicle. This does not apply if you are shooting a movie or television show, of course.

Now that the bill has passed the Senate, it still has to get through the Assembly. If it passes that second hurdle, it goes to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. There is very little chance the governor would veto the bill.

Texas town hits the pause button on proposed truck stop

Plans for a new Love’s Travel Stop in New Braunfels, Texas, are on hold, according to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

On June 1, the New Braunfels’ Planning Commission punted a proposal for a new Love’s to sometime in July. Love’s traffic impact study has not been approved by the city’s Public Works Department nor the Texas Department of Transportation. Until that study gets approval, the proposal cannot get sent to the city council.

The local news outlet says the proposed Love’s will include a convenience store with two attached restaurants, a Speedco Truck Care Center, passenger car fueling and parking areas, diesel truck fueling and parking areas, recreational vehicle parking areas and holding tank unloading facilities, a dog park, a Caterpillar truck scale and a propane tank. However, idling overnight will be prohibited as the plan currently stands.

This is a busy area for trucks as there are already two truck stops in the area. The potential new Love’s will be located off of Interstate 35 between Oak Creek Way and Alligator Creek if granted approval.

More truck parking coming to Spokane

Spokane County officials in Washington state are mulling over a multimillion dollar project that includes a truck stop, the Journal of Business is reporting.

According to the report, the $8 million project includes a truck and retail center in northeast Spokane at Francis Street and Freya Avenue. Truck parking is included in the plans. There also are plans for a hotel on the five acres of land. The project owner is looking for a builder and hopes to complete it this December.

Truck parking proposal in Washington County, Md.

We now move from Washington state to Washington County on the other side of the country in Maryland. The Washington County Planning Commission is taking a look at a proposal that includes 5 acres set aside for truck parking.

Proposed construction includes 109 tractor-trailer parking spaces, according to the planning commission’s June 7 meeting. The lot sits off of Interstate 81 in the county. It’s not exactly luxury parking. There will be no lighting, and the lot will be on gravel.

The commission unanimously passed the proposal. It will decide on the second reading of the proposal on July 19.

Truck parking study in Texas

Before you roll your eyes about another truck parking study, I suggest reading two stories on the topic in the July issue of Land Line Magazine. Studies are actually quite valuable. That said, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute is helping TxDOT to address truck parking with a study.

According to KPRC in Houston, researchers are using sensors to determine how many trucks are parking in a particular lot off of Interstate 45 near Huntsville. TxDOT hopes to use that data to come up with truck parking information systems.

‘Truck stop’ denied by Pennsylvania township

It’s not really a truck stop, but according to Upper Macungie Township Zoning Board of Adjustment it is. Consequently, the proposed business is a no-go.

According to The Morning Call, the board unanimously denied a zoning request after a four-hour meeting where nearly 100 people attended. The NIMBYs erupted into applause upon the decision. The request was for a convenience store that would have supplied truck parking, which is enough to deem it a truck stop.

Plans call for 88 parking spaces, including 58 for passenger vehicles and 30 for trucks. However, the only entrance to the store is on a street where trucks are prohibited. Everyone who submitted public comments was against the plan. However, it was less about the access road and more to do with the usual complaints – e.g., fumes, idling, traffic, etc.

New Big Three locations

Of the Big Three truck stops – Love’s, Pilot and TravelCenters of America – Love’s and TA opened a total of 4 new locations, adding more than 200 much-needed truck parking spaces:

Love’s at 7900 Adobe Road (U.S. 31, Exit 44) in Alamo, Mich. (59 truck parking spaces).

Love’s at 1737 Clark Ave. (U.S. 19, Exit 3) in Albany, Ga. (100 spaces).

Love’s at 929 Highway No. 7 South (Exit 30, Interstate 22) in Holly Springs, Miss. (46 spaces).

TA Express at 2622 Lincoln Highway East (off of U.S. 30) in Ronks, Pa. (30 spaces).

Make sure to check out the print of edition of The Parking Zone in the latest Land Line Magazine issue for truck parking news not mentioned above. LL