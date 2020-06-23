Know a trucker who has gone beyond the call the duty? Want that trucker to get the recognition he or she deserves? Good news: Pilot Flying J’s Road Warrior contest has begun.

Pilot Flying J has announced its seventh annual Road Warrior contest. Through July 20, anyone can nominate a professional driver. The grand-prize winner will receive $10,000. Second place gets $5,000, and the third-place winner will receive $2,500. Those who nominated the winners will receive a $500 prize.

Through July 20, Pilot Flying J is accepting online story submissions for the Road Warrior contest.

PFJ is looking for stories about drivers that go above and beyond in both the industry and in their communities. Last year, the contest yielded nearly 9,500 nominations.

To nominate a professional driver, learn more about the Road Warrior program and view complete contest rules, visit PilotFlyingJ.com/road-warrior-2020 . To join the conversation, follow #RoadWarrior.

In addition to the standard Road Warrior nominations and prize structure, Pilot Flying J is adding a new element to this year’s contest. A weekly sweepstakes will randomly select 100 entries during the nomination period. Randomly chosen drivers will win 5,000 myRewards loyalty points, worth $50. With the nomination period lasting four weeks, 400 drivers will receive the points.

Last year, Timothy Chelette of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was named the 2019 Road Warrior grand prize winner. A professional driver at Big G Express, Chelette has served as a Tennessee Road Team captain and as an American Road Team captain, promoting safety across the nation. Over the years, he has driven more than 1.9 million crash-free miles delivering freight. Chelette has raised more than $30,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through an annual motorcycle ride he created.

After the nomination period, a Pilot voting committee will select three finalists who exemplify Road Warrior standards, based on their community and charitable involvement, safety records and personal stories of working hard on the road. Pilot Flying J plans to announce the winners in August.