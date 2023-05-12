Penske opens state-of-the-art facility in Washington state

Penske Truck Leasing recently opened a new facility off U.S. Highway 395 in Pasco, Wash.

The Reading, Pa-based company says the 12,301-square-foot facility on just over six acres is state-of-the-art, featuring three drive-thru bays and six service areas providing a full range of fleet services.

Among those services are consumer and commercial truck rentals, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance service, according to a Penske news release.

“We’ve been growing steadily in the northwest region and required a larger space to accommodate our increasing customer base in and around the Pasco area, Chavela Brown, area vice president for the northwest region for Penske Truck Leasing, said in a statement. “The added capabilities and capacity at this incredible facility maximizes fleet uptime, and a state-of-the-art environment, with cutting-edge technology for our associates.”

Penske said its digital and voice-directed preventative maintenance process as well as other digital experience solutions are also being offered at the new facility, which currently employs around 15 associates.

The company is still looking to hire truck technicians, management trainees and customer service representatives locally, and nationwide. A list of open positions at the Pasco facility or across the country is available on the Penske website.

Penske operates and maintains more than 422,000 vehicles, 930-plus maintenance facilities and over 2,500 rental locations across North America. LL