Owners of historic truck stop unveil plans for new site

Construction is underway to rebuild a Tennessee truck stop and travel destination that’s been closed for over a year because of a fire.

On Aug. 16, owners of the Tennessean Travel Stop unveiled plans for a new, 25,000-square-foot facility. The new building will be constructed on the site of the previous one – located off Intersate-65 at exit 22 in Cornersville, Tenn. – which welcomed travelers for 50 years.

“We understand how important the Tennessean has been to the state of Tennessee, proudly serving national over-the-road truckers, travelers, and especially our incredibly loyal Cornersville community,” Gregory Sachs, owner of the Tennessean Travel Stop, said in a statement. “I’m extremely proud to unveil the new Tennessean Travel Stop. Our dedicated team has been working diligently throughout this past year to design and plan a more expansive facility.”

In July 2021, the former building was destroyed by a grease fire that started in one of the restaurants. According to the owners, one fueling station canopy was the only part of the old building to survive the fire.

Owners say the new Tennessean will be “bigger and better” than the previous truck stop. While some of the old favorites will be returning – like the Tennessean BBQ restaurant and buffets – many new features will modernize the travel center. Some of the new amenities will include:

Full-service cocktail bar.

Ice cream shop with donuts and coffee.

Quick-service deli with pizza, wings and sandwiches.

Outdoor seating, including a rooftop deck adjacent to the second-floor bar.

Dog park.

During a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 12, Sachs said the new facility will feature something special for drivers.

“Our truckers – who are our haul heroes because they haul loads and make all of our lives better – we’re adding a big, very comfortable lounge for them,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Tennessean tells Land Line that the project plans include nearly 100 truck parking spaces. In addition to 60 striped spaces for 18 wheelers, an additional 38-40 spaces in an unstriped gravel area also will be available for drivers.

Impetus, the New Orleans-based construction group tasked with building the new travel stop, says the project will take approximately one year to complete. With some building materials in short supply, Sach’s says he “has his fingers crossed” they’ll make that target date. LL

