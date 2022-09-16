Over 90% of drivers passed International Roadcheck 2022 unscathed

September 16, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Almost 94% of the drivers subjected to an International Roadcheck inspection this year were cleared of an out-of-service violations.

International Roadcheck is an annual 72-hour high-visibility, high-volume commercial motor vehicle inspection and enforcement initiative put together by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. It was conducted May 17-19.

CVSA reports 59,026 inspections were conducted. There were 3,714 drivers put out of service during the inspection blitz, 6.2% of the total.

More than three-quarters of the commercial vehicles inspected passed. There were 12,456 commercial motor vehicles placed out of service, but 77.2% of the vehicles passed the inspections.

International Roadcheck inspectors distributed 14,200 CVSA decals, which were placed on 10,135 power units, 3,876 trailers and 189 motor coaches. The decals a visual indicator that signals to inspectors that the vehicle has passed inspection and are valid for three months. Vehicles that do not have any critical vehicle inspection item violations, after a Level I or V Inspection, are eligible to receive a CVSA decal.

Of the total 58,287 North American Roadcheck standard inspections, 36,555 were Level I inspections. Level I involves 37 steps and checks a driver’s operating credentials and vehicle fitness.

There were 12,411 Level II inspections, which includes a vehicle inspection that does not require the inspector getting under the vehicle.

In the U.S. and Canada, both vehicles and driver records were inspected. In Mexico, only vehicles were inspected.

Last year, more than 40,000 commercial motor vehicle inspections were conducted during International Roadcheck, and 83.5% of the vehicles inspected had no out-of-service violations.

Vehicle 2022 Roadcheck violations

Top five vehicle out-of-service violations

Statistics for Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

  1. Brake systems – 4,592 violations, 25.2% of out-of-service violations.
  2. Tires – 3,374 violations, 18.5% of out-of-service violations.
  3. Defective service brakes – 2,309 violations, 12.7% of out-of-service violations.
  4. Lights – 2,219 violations, 12.2% of out-of-service violations.
  5. Cargo securement – 1,934 violations, 10.6% of out-of-service violations.

Top five U.S. vehicle out-of-service violations

  1. Brake systems – 3,992 violations, 24% of out-of-service violations.
  2. Tires – 3,227 violations, 19.4% of out-of-service violations.
  3. Defective service brakes – 2,142 violations, 12.9% of out-of-service violations.
  4. Lights – 2,084 violations, 12.5% of out-of-service violations.
  5. Cargo securement – 1,647 violations, 9.9% of out-of-service violations.

Top five Canada vehicle out-of-service violations

  1. Brake systems – 588 violations, 38% of out-of-service violations.
  2. Cargo securement – 287 violations, 18.6% of out-of-service violations.
  3. Defective service brakes – 161 violations, 10.4% of out-of-service violations.
  4. Lights – 133 violations, 8.6% of out-of-service violations.
  5. Tires – 126 violations, 8.2% of out-of-service violations.

Top five Mexico vehicle out-of-service violations

  1. Tires – 21 violations, 45.7% of out-of-service violations.
  2. Brake systems – 12 violations, 26.1% of out-of-service violations.
  3. Defective service brakes – Six violations, 13% of out-of-service violations.
  4. Wheels – Four violations, 8.7% of out-of-service violations.
  5. Lights – Two violations, 4.3% of out-of-service violations.

Driver Roadcheck violations

Top five vehicle out-of-service violations, combined

  1. False logs – 1,921 violations, 42.6% of out-of-service violations.
  2. Wrong class license – 1,066 violations, 23.6% of out-of-service violations.
  3. Hours of service – 367 violations, 8.1% of out-of-service violations.
  4. Suspended license – 260 violations, 5.8% of out-of-service violations.
  5. No medical card – 222 violations, 4.9% of out-of-service violations.

False logs were the top driver out-of-service violation in the U.S., accounting for 45% of the total. Wrong class license was the second-ranked out-of-service violation in the U.S., accounting for 23.6% of the total.

In Canada, the top driver out-of-service violation was hours of service, accounting for 76.3% of the total. Wrong class license was the second-ranked out-of-service violation in Canada, accounting for 7.3% of the total. False logs accounted for 7% of the total. LL

Kenworth

Related News

Heavy haul, oversize load -- Orion spacecraft arrives at NASA’s Plum Brook Station Photo by NASA Glenn Research Center

News

Ohio bill would create regional heavy hauling permit near Pennsylvania border

An Ohio House bill would revise a special regional heavy hauling permit rule to address affected loads near the state’s border with Pennsylvania.

By Keith Goble | September 16

Truckers for Troops commemorates POW-MIA day

News

Truckers for Troops commemorates POW-MIA Day

POW-MIA Day recognizes prisoners of war as well as those still missing in action. Truckers for Troops commemorates the observance.

By Land Line Staff | September 16

Truckers say emergency declaration opens door to more hours flexibility

News

Truckers say emergency declaration opens door to more hours flexibility

In response to an FMCSA notice about an ongoing emergency declaration, many truck drivers say more hours-of-service flexibility is needed.

By Mark Schremmer | September 16

Gerald “Andy” Wright was the 2022 Goodyear Highway Angel

News

Know a Highway Hero? Goodyear wants to see their story

Many truck drivers act selflessly for the good of others while on the road. Goodyear Tire wants to share the story of another Highway Hero.

By Chuck Robinson | September 16