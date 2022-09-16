Over 90% of drivers passed International Roadcheck 2022 unscathed

Almost 94% of the drivers subjected to an International Roadcheck inspection this year were cleared of an out-of-service violations.

International Roadcheck is an annual 72-hour high-visibility, high-volume commercial motor vehicle inspection and enforcement initiative put together by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. It was conducted May 17-19.

CVSA reports 59,026 inspections were conducted. There were 3,714 drivers put out of service during the inspection blitz, 6.2% of the total.

More than three-quarters of the commercial vehicles inspected passed. There were 12,456 commercial motor vehicles placed out of service, but 77.2% of the vehicles passed the inspections.

International Roadcheck inspectors distributed 14,200 CVSA decals, which were placed on 10,135 power units, 3,876 trailers and 189 motor coaches. The decals a visual indicator that signals to inspectors that the vehicle has passed inspection and are valid for three months. Vehicles that do not have any critical vehicle inspection item violations, after a Level I or V Inspection, are eligible to receive a CVSA decal.

Of the total 58,287 North American Roadcheck standard inspections, 36,555 were Level I inspections. Level I involves 37 steps and checks a driver’s operating credentials and vehicle fitness.

There were 12,411 Level II inspections, which includes a vehicle inspection that does not require the inspector getting under the vehicle.

In the U.S. and Canada, both vehicles and driver records were inspected. In Mexico, only vehicles were inspected.

Last year, more than 40,000 commercial motor vehicle inspections were conducted during International Roadcheck, and 83.5% of the vehicles inspected had no out-of-service violations.

Vehicle 2022 Roadcheck violations

Top five vehicle out-of-service violations

Statistics for Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Brake systems – 4,592 violations, 25.2% of out-of-service violations. Tires – 3,374 violations, 18.5% of out-of-service violations. Defective service brakes – 2,309 violations, 12.7% of out-of-service violations. Lights – 2,219 violations, 12.2% of out-of-service violations. Cargo securement – 1,934 violations, 10.6% of out-of-service violations.

Top five U.S. vehicle out-of-service violations

Brake systems – 3,992 violations, 24% of out-of-service violations. Tires – 3,227 violations, 19.4% of out-of-service violations. Defective service brakes – 2,142 violations, 12.9% of out-of-service violations. Lights – 2,084 violations, 12.5% of out-of-service violations. Cargo securement – 1,647 violations, 9.9% of out-of-service violations.

Top five Canada vehicle out-of-service violations

Brake systems – 588 violations, 38% of out-of-service violations. Cargo securement – 287 violations, 18.6% of out-of-service violations. Defective service brakes – 161 violations, 10.4% of out-of-service violations. Lights – 133 violations, 8.6% of out-of-service violations. Tires – 126 violations, 8.2% of out-of-service violations.

Top five Mexico vehicle out-of-service violations

Tires – 21 violations, 45.7% of out-of-service violations. Brake systems – 12 violations, 26.1% of out-of-service violations. Defective service brakes – Six violations, 13% of out-of-service violations. Wheels – Four violations, 8.7% of out-of-service violations. Lights – Two violations, 4.3% of out-of-service violations.

Driver Roadcheck violations

Top five vehicle out-of-service violations, combined

False logs – 1,921 violations, 42.6% of out-of-service violations. Wrong class license – 1,066 violations, 23.6% of out-of-service violations. Hours of service – 367 violations, 8.1% of out-of-service violations. Suspended license – 260 violations, 5.8% of out-of-service violations. No medical card – 222 violations, 4.9% of out-of-service violations.

False logs were the top driver out-of-service violation in the U.S., accounting for 45% of the total. Wrong class license was the second-ranked out-of-service violation in the U.S., accounting for 23.6% of the total.

In Canada, the top driver out-of-service violation was hours of service, accounting for 76.3% of the total. Wrong class license was the second-ranked out-of-service violation in Canada, accounting for 7.3% of the total. False logs accounted for 7% of the total. LL