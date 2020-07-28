OOIDA’s second episode of ‘Live From Exit 24’ set for July 29

The second episode of OOIDA’s “Live From Exit 24” internet talk show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, July 29.

Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, returns as host to the new hourlong audio-only talk show, and OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer will be the special guest.

The first episode, which featured OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh as the special guest, aired on July 15. “Live From Exit 24” can be found on the Live From Exit 24 website, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, or on OOIDA’s Facebook page. The show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday.

The live show encourages truck drivers to call in with a question or comment. To be a part of the next show, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on July 29.

“We want to expand how we communicate with members and take advantage of the opportunities the internet allows for live audio streaming,” Matousek said.

The second episode plans to discuss Spencer’s background as a truck driver, his history with OOIDA, and “issues that continue to plague trucking, such as detention time.”

Episode one of ‘Live from Exit 24’

Much of the first episode focused on encouraging truck drivers to reach out to their lawmakers.

Matousek worked as a congressional staffer before joining OOIDA and said that he always appreciated receiving the expertise from truckers when it came to transportation issues.

“You’re the expert,” he said. “No one on Capitol Hill is going to know more about trucking than someone who actually drives a truck for a living.”

Before you make that visit with your lawmaker’s staff, Pugh said he suggests dedicating some time to preparation.

“One little trick that I’ve learned, especially when you’re not used to doing this sort of thing, is to make out a list of talking points that you want to bring up,” he said. “And make a list of supporting arguments for those points. So if they do disagree, then you can come back with ‘this is why.’”

Matousek and Pugh also fielded calls about the highway bill, truck parking and other trucking issues.