OOIDA wants to hear from drivers

To better understand the motivating factors for being an owner-operator, independent contractor or company driver, the OOIDA Foundation and the American Transportation Research Institute are asking for your input.

Drivers are encouraged to complete an online survey by Sept. 17 as part of a joint research initiative.

This survey will measure what job-related factors contributed to you becoming an owner-operator, independent contractor or company driver, and whether or not those expectation have been met.

All submitted data will be strictly confidential and survey participants will receive an advanced copy of the full results.

This timely research will provide valuable insight into how drivers could be affected by potential legislative and regulatory actions. Feedback from owner-operators and professional drivers is critical in shaping the results of the survey.

OOIDA thanks its members and truckers everywhere for their unwavering excellence. LL