OOIDA updates FightingForTruckers.com

Now, it’s even easier to contact your lawmakers through the new-and-improved FightingForTruckers.com.

Members do not have to sign up or register again, and the format for contacting lawmakers remains the same. Just enter your contact information and send your messages. It’s as simple as that.

In addition to a modernized look, the site update has made resources and information on key issues more readily available.

OOIDA recently sent a Call to Action to members nationwide regarding the refreshed website.

“It’s really designed to make it simple for drivers on the road to contact their lawmakers through the different Calls to Action and campaigns,” said Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs. “What we’ve posted on the website are the critical issues in legislation that we are either supporting or opposing and want to get the word out. We want to make sure lawmakers know where small-business truckers stand on important trucking legislation.”

The update to FightersForTruckers.com comes at a critical time in terms of several key issues facing the trucking industry.

“Right now, we’re focusing on speed limiters, improving truck parking, restroom access and fighting back against broker fraud,” Grimes said. “We’ve really got some great information on the new website.”

Updated FightingForTruckers.com features:

The three most critical Calls to Action, located under “we’re fighting for truckers” on the homepage

A “get connected and be heard” section for registering for Calls to Action

A “trucking policy” page that showcases all of OOIDA’s national Calls to Action

A list of trucking-related legislation introduced in Congress and OOIDA’s position on it

General information about contacting lawmakers and identifying your elected officials

With the relaunch of FightingForTruckers.com, OOIDA reminds members that their voice is a vital part of the equation.

“I think our greatest strength is in our numbers and in our unity,” Grimes said. “We’ve got 150,000 members out there and at least a few in each congressional district. That really helps making the case to those offices. When they hear from drivers out on the road, it really makes a difference to those folks in Washington. Frankly, and unfortunately, not a whole lot of elected officials know too much about the trucking industry. The phone calls and letters add up and give lawmakers a better understanding of what the trucking issues are all about.”

Go to FightingForTruckers.com and make your voice heard. LL

More Land Line news is available here.