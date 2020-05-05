OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe driving records

May 5, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence.

  • Jerry Northam of Camden Wyoming, Del., has been recognized for 44 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Dale R. Hadland of Beachville, Ontario, has been recognized for 34 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Jon Osburn of Boise, Idaho, has been recognized for 32 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • David Murphy of Ivor, Wash., has been recognized for 26 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Russell S. Thompson of Mossup, Conn., has been recognized for 21 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Gabriel Michael of Hayden, Colo., has been recognized for 20 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • David R. Panos of Decorah, Iowa, has been recognized for 19 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Samuel G. Robbins of Des Moines, Iowa, has been recognized for 12 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Timothy R. Wheeler of Liberty, Ky., has been recognized for 10 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Marcus Benning of Omaha, Neb., has been recognized for nine years of safe, crash-free driving.

The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, crash-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable crash.

Pilot Flying J

Related News

OOIDA, ATRI release findings from COVID-19 trucking survey

OOIDA

OOIDA, ATRI release findings from COVID-19 trucking survey

A joint survey by the OOIDA Foundation and ATRI provided some hard numbers regarding how motor carriers have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Mark Schremmer | May 05

OOIDA's tour trailer, The Spirit, in Slidell, La.

OOIDA

The Spirit heads to oil country in Texas

Red beans and rice in Louisiana were good, but OOIDA’s tour trailer still heads to Beaumont, Texas. Tell skipper Jon Osburn what you’re seeing on the road.

By Chuck Robinson | May 05

The Spirit heads to Slidell, La.

OOIDA

The Spirit heads to the land of gumbo, jambalaya

Slidell, La., is the next stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer. Having just left Florida, the Spirit of the American Trucker is headed west to Texas and beyond.

By Chuck Robinson | May 01

OOIDA sets sights on unscrupulous brokers broker

OOIDA

OOIDA sets sights on unscrupulous brokers

OOIDA advised its members to be leery of unscrupulous brokers, to avoid cheap freight, and to file a complaint regarding any issues with brokers.

By Mark Schremmer | May 01