OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe driving records
May 5, 2020
•Land Line Staff
OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence.
- Jerry Northam of Camden Wyoming, Del., has been recognized for 44 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Dale R. Hadland of Beachville, Ontario, has been recognized for 34 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Jon Osburn of Boise, Idaho, has been recognized for 32 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- David Murphy of Ivor, Wash., has been recognized for 26 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Russell S. Thompson of Mossup, Conn., has been recognized for 21 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Gabriel Michael of Hayden, Colo., has been recognized for 20 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- David R. Panos of Decorah, Iowa, has been recognized for 19 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Samuel G. Robbins of Des Moines, Iowa, has been recognized for 12 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Timothy R. Wheeler of Liberty, Ky., has been recognized for 10 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Marcus Benning of Omaha, Neb., has been recognized for nine years of safe, crash-free driving.
The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, crash-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable crash.