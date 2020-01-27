OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe driving records

OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence.

Doug R. Smith of Bountiful, Utah, has been recognized for 51 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Lonnie L. Byers of Ozark, Ark., has been recognized for 50 years of safe, crash-free driving.

William H. Newlin of Winchester, Va., has been recognized for 48 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Frank S. Nathanson of Manalapan, N.J., has been recognized for 17 years of safe, crash-free driving.

Thomas Lynn of Mattawan, Mich., has been recognized for 15 years of safe, crash-free driving.

The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, crash-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable crash.

The program is sponsored by Shell Rotella.