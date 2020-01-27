OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe driving records
January 27, 2020
•Land Line Staff
|
OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence.
- Doug R. Smith of Bountiful, Utah, has been recognized for 51 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Lonnie L. Byers of Ozark, Ark., has been recognized for 50 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- William H. Newlin of Winchester, Va., has been recognized for 48 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Frank S. Nathanson of Manalapan, N.J., has been recognized for 17 years of safe, crash-free driving.
- Thomas Lynn of Mattawan, Mich., has been recognized for 15 years of safe, crash-free driving.
The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, crash-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable crash.
The program is sponsored by Shell Rotella.