OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe driving records

January 27, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence.

  • Doug R. Smith of Bountiful, Utah, has been recognized for 51 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Lonnie L. Byers of Ozark, Ark., has been recognized for 50 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • William H. Newlin of Winchester, Va., has been recognized for 48 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Frank S. Nathanson of Manalapan, N.J., has been recognized for 17 years of safe, crash-free driving.
  • Thomas Lynn of Mattawan, Mich., has been recognized for 15 years of safe, crash-free driving.

The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, crash-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable crash.

The program is sponsored by Shell Rotella.

