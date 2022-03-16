OOIDA member among finalists for Highway Angel award

March 16, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Addis Tekelu, an OOIDA member from New Braunfels, Texas and driver for CKJ Transport, is a finalist for the Truckload Carriers Association’s 2021 Highway Angel of the Year award.

The Highway Angel award, which recognizes professional truck drivers for their exemplary courtesy and courage they have shown others, is scheduled to be presented on March 22 at Truckload 2022: Las Vegas.

Tekelu was nominated for his efforts in assisting a driver who veered off the road into a wooded area at night. After calling 911, Tekelu followed the tire tracks and found the wrecked vehicle with the driver still trapped inside. He waited with the driver until emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Highway Angels are nominated by their employers, fellow drivers and the motorists they’ve assisted or saved, said a TCA news release. Since it began in 1997, the program has recognized almost 1,300 drivers.

This year will be the first year the winner will be chosen by a public vote. In previous years, TCA’s Communications & Image Committee selected the winner.

“We want to elevate the program and receive input from not only our members, but our family, friends and the public in general,” Marli Hall, TCA’s senior director of outreach and engagement, said in the news release. “Everyone can play a part in this exciting initiative.”

Other finalists for the 2021 award are Christopher Lloyd, a driver for Airline Transportation Specialists, and twin brothers Calvin and Corey Williams, who drive for Armellini Express Lines Inc.

Lloyd’s nomination came after he extinguished a vehicle that was on fire and used tools from his truck to help save the occupants of the vehicle.

The Williams brothers climbed down an embankment in below-freezing temperatures and remained with the injured individuals for several hours until help arrived.

A personalized crystal truck, EpicVue satellite TV package, 24-inch flat screen, DVR and one-year DirecTV subscription will be presented to the winner at TCA’s annual convention at the Wynn Las Vegas. LL

TBS

