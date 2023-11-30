OOIDA Foundation seeking member input on detention time, freight rates

The OOIDA Foundation wants to hear from members about two of the major concerns in the trucking industry today: detention time and freight rates.

Later this week, the Foundation will be emailing a detention time survey as well as a freight rate survey in search of your input.

Be sure to watch your inbox and to check your spam or junk folders for these Foundation surveys on Friday, Dec. 1. Each survey should take between 10 and 20 minutes to complete.

Among the areas covered will be type of operation, business model, equipment, freight, location, hours of service, load boards and cost of operation, to name just a few.

The deadline to submit the surveys is Dec. 31.

Detention time survey

Unpaid detention time not only is a financial burden but also has a negative impact on safety, the Foundation says.

OOIDA has heard directly from lawmakers as well as government agencies interested in better understanding the impacts of detention time on the trucking industry.

This survey will provide valuable information the Foundation can present to government officials that showcases the growing detention time problem. The survey results will allow the Foundation to present solutions for fixing that problem.

Freight rate survey

The Foundation believes it’s important that government representatives from every level hear from those in the trucking industry about the state of the current freight market.

Every month, and once a quarter, the Foundation provides its own market update.

Most other surveys of this type target large carriers for information about current economic conditions in trucking. But the Foundation wants your views and experiences regarding freight rates in order to help create representation of the entire trucking industry. LL

