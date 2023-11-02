OOIDA announces 2023 Truckers for Troops campaign

With Veterans Day approaching, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is gearing up for its annual Truckers for Troops campaign.

Now entering its 17th year, OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops is a weeklong event that helps raise money for veteran organizations, as well as for care packages to send to U.S. troops stationed overseas. This year, the Association has extended the campaign to two weeks, beginning Monday, Nov. 6 and continuing through Nov. 19.

Starting Monday, Nov. 6, new and renewed OOIDA memberships will be offered at a discounted price of $35 for a year. The Association also has a 50th anniversary special of two years for $50 or four years for $100. Members can join or renew for as many years as they’d like at the discounted rate, and 10% of the total amount paid will go to Truckers for Troops.

In addition, OOIDA has pledged to match those funds dollar-for-dollar. Individual tax-deductible contributions are also welcome.

“The fundraising effort has been an OOIDA tradition since 2007, originally dedicated to sending care packages to service personnel stationed in combat zones,” the Association said in a statement. “Truckers for Troops has also helped a variety of veterans facilities, including those assisting or housing wounded, disabled or homeless service members.”

Since Truckers for Troops began, OOIDA members have donated nearly $800,000 to veterans and veteran organizations and have shipped over 3,250 care packages to nearly 40,0000 members of the military. The Association also has sent aid packages to 65 facilities caring for wounded, disabled and homeless veterans.

You can support Truckers for Troops by calling 816-229-5791 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or by going online to www.OOIDA.com and selecting “Become a Member” to join or renew.

One of the organizations benefiting from Truckers for Troops is the Veterans Community Project, a Kansas City, Mo.-based group whose mission is “to serve those who served us.” The organization assists former military members in several ways, including through its Veteran Outreach Center, which provides a host of services:

Help navigating VA benefits

Identification services

Mental and physical health referrals

Financial counseling

Access to hygiene kits and a food pantry during the organization’s commissary day

In addition to its outreach center, VCP’s community of tiny homes gives homeless veterans a chance to get off the street and start the process of rebuilding. The program has a 60% success rate of transitioning veterans from homelessness to permanent housing, more than double the average of other housing programs.

Following the success of VCP’s Kansas City site, the program is expanding to campuses in Sioux Falls, S.D.; Longmont, Colo.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Oklahoma City; and St. Louis. Its goal is to eventually have a community in each state.

TravelCenters of America looks to honor veterans

Throughout the month of November, TravelCenters of America will host its annual Round Up campaign supporting the Special Operators Transition Foundation, a nonprofit focused on successfully transitioning veterans into their next career.

Customers at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations across the U.S. will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar amount, with the difference donated directly to Special Operators Transition Foundation.

“The enormous impact of these courageous individuals will always be recognized within our organization,” Debi Boffa, CEO of TA, said in a statement. “Last year, TA was able to help over 200 Special Operations veterans through our nationwide Round Up campaign. We hope to surpass that number this year with the help of our passionate team members and generous guests. Thank you to all who have dedicated their lives to protecting others.”

The campaign will run throughout the month and end on Nov. 30. LL