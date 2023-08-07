NTSB concludes road design contributed to 2022 truck and Amtrak collision

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board has determined the steepness of the road grade as well as the angle of the intersection contributed to an Amtrak crash involving a dump truck in Mendon, Mo.

A news release from the NTSB said the June 27, 2022 crash occurred when a dump truck crossed over railroad tracks without stopping at a stop sign and crossbucks located at the grade crossing. The truck driver and three train passengers were killed and 146 passengers and crew were injured.

In its report, the NTSB said the steepness of the road grade was 13 times the maximum slope recommended by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. This would make it difficult for a truck to accelerate through the crossing if it came to a complete stop as required by Missouri law, said the news release.

“The safest rail grade crossing is no rail grade crossing,” Jennifer Homendy, NTSB chair, said in a statement. “But at the very least, every road-rail intersection should have an adequate design to ensure proper visibility so drivers can see oncoming trains.”

In addition, the angle of the intersection was 30 degrees sharper than the lower limit of the range recommended by AASHTO, said NTSB.

NTSB investigators said the train’s horn was compliant with federal regulations and sounded at the regulation-specified distance from the crossing.

The investigation also revealed the driver was not using a cell phone, and toxicological testing showed no indication of impairment. Lastly, there were no weather-related factors at the time of the crash.

The Mendon, Mo., crossing has been closed since the Amtrak crash and the city of Chillicothe, Mo., along with Chariton County has developed a plan to close several other passive crossings and redesign local roads to direct traffic through active crossings, said the news release.

“I commend the Missouri General Assembly, Governor Parson, the Missouri Department of Transportation, Chariton County, local municipalities and countless others for taking swift action to address grade crossing safety,” Homendy said. “As a result of these efforts, lives will be saved.

The final NTSB report is available online. LL