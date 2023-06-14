Northeast LTL RIST Transport buys AMA Transportation

Northeast U.S. less-than-truckload carrier RIST Transport Ltd. has acquired another Northeast LTL carrier.

Phelps, N.Y.-based RIST Transport has acquired Billerica, Mass.-based AMA Transportation Co. Inc., according to a news release.

RIST Transport and AMA Transportation have been service partners for 20 years, Steve Wadhams, president of Wadhams Enterprises Inc., which owns RIST Transport, said in the news release.

“The well-established working relationship with the owners of AMA, brothers Mark and Anthony Bruzzese, allowed both companies the confidence to move forward,” Wadhams said in the news release. “What made the decision more compelling was RIST and AMA are both family-owned and -operated companies. The family-owned business model and the implied values and philosophies are fundamental aspects of overall operations.”

AMA Transportation was founded in 1976 by Alfred Bruzzese. The company was owned by brothers Mark Bruzzese, president of AMC Transportation, and Anthony Bruzzese, vice president and chief financial officer. AMA Transportation offers overnight delivery throughout New England.

Besides its headquarters in Billerica, AMA Transportation has service centers in Lakeville, Mass.; Northford, Conn.; and Westbrook, Maine. The company has easy access to I-90, I-93, I-95, I-495, and U.S. Route 1.

Initially, no major changes are planned. Gabrielle Simmons, departments manager and a third-generation family member of the Wadhams family and Wadhams Enterprises, said in the news release.

“Mark and Anthony Bruzzese will continue to be involved in the AMA and RIST companies in their respective positions,” she said.

She said RIST Transport plans to “retain branding elements that pay homage to the original founder of AMA and father to Mark and Anthony, Alfred Bruzzese,” she said.

In addition to LTL freight shipper RIST Transport, Waldhams Enterprises operates regional petroleum and liquefied propane gas shipper ARG Trucking Corp. and bulk milk hauling company Earl T. Wadhams Inc. The company was founded by Earl Wadhams in 1949. His sons Rick and Steve Wadhams operate Wadhams Enterprises. LL

