Northeast LTL RIST Transport buys AMA Transportation

June 14, 2023

Chuck Robinson

|

Northeast U.S. less-than-truckload carrier RIST Transport Ltd. has acquired another Northeast LTL carrier.

Phelps, N.Y.-based RIST Transport has acquired Billerica, Mass.-based AMA Transportation Co. Inc., according to a news release.

RIST Transport and AMA Transportation have been service partners for 20 years, Steve Wadhams, president of Wadhams Enterprises Inc., which owns RIST Transport, said in the news release.

“The well-established working relationship with the owners of AMA, brothers Mark and Anthony Bruzzese, allowed both companies the confidence to move forward,” Wadhams said in the news release. “What made the decision more compelling was RIST and AMA are both family-owned and -operated companies. The family-owned business model and the implied values and philosophies are fundamental aspects of overall operations.”

AMA Transportation was founded in 1976 by Alfred Bruzzese. The company was owned by brothers Mark Bruzzese, president of AMC Transportation, and Anthony Bruzzese, vice president and chief financial officer. AMA Transportation offers overnight delivery throughout New England.

Besides its headquarters in Billerica, AMA Transportation has service centers in Lakeville, Mass.; Northford, Conn.; and Westbrook, Maine. The company has easy access to I-90, I-93, I-95, I-495, and U.S. Route 1.

Initially, no major changes are planned. Gabrielle Simmons, departments manager and a third-generation family member of the Wadhams family and Wadhams Enterprises, said in the news release.

“Mark and Anthony Bruzzese will continue to be involved in the AMA and RIST companies in their respective positions,” she said.

She said RIST Transport plans to “retain branding elements that pay homage to the original founder of AMA and father to Mark and Anthony, Alfred Bruzzese,” she said.

In addition to LTL freight shipper RIST Transport, Waldhams Enterprises operates regional petroleum and liquefied propane gas shipper ARG Trucking Corp. and bulk milk hauling company Earl T. Wadhams Inc. The company was founded by Earl Wadhams in 1949. His sons Rick and Steve Wadhams operate Wadhams Enterprises. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

Related News

broker transparency

Massachusetts

FMCSA eyes action on broker transparency

Action on broker transparency may be in the works. And it could address some significant problems faced by small business truckers.

By Mark Reddig | March 23

Pilot Co. overhang sign

Business

Pilot-Flying J opens two new locations, remodels over 80 existing stores

Pilot adds two locations with a combined 130 truck parking spots, remodels over 80 existing stores. Here’s what to expect at the new stores.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 14

Yellow Corp truck

Business

Tonnage at Yellow Corp. falls off so far through 2Q

Yellow Corp. reports tonnage is down so far through the second quarter as it negotiates with the Teamsters on its One Yellow restructuring.

By Chuck Robinson | June 12

Schneider opens Southern California truck charging depot

Business

Schneider opens Southern California truck charging depot

Schneider National Inc. announced the completion of an electric charging depot at its South El Monte Intermodal Operations Center.

By SJ Munoz | June 09

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.