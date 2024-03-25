Nomination period for Transition Trucking award now open

The search for the 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award winner has begun, as nominations are now being accepted.

Fastport, Kenworth and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes initiative are again partnering on this award given to “America’s top rookie military driver.”

“Military service promotes a sense of mission, teamwork and loyalty while providing opportunities to develop leadership and self-discipline within a culture of safety – all highly coveted attributes in commercial trucking, which is why we have seen veterans transition so successfully into this industry,” Eric Eversole, U.S. Chamber of Commerce vice president and Hiring Our Heroes president, said in a statement. “Hiring Our Heroes is proud to partner with Fastport and Kenworth to promote the recruitment of service members into the trucking industry.”

For the ninth consecutive year, Kenworth will be providing the grand prize. The Kenworth T680 features the latest in driver amenities, such as a 78-inch sleeper, factory-installed refrigerator, rotating work table, digital mirrors and more.

“Every year, I am inspired by the caliber of nominees and look forward to reading about the 2024 applicants,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing. “Through this program, I have seen how well the transportation industry and veterans can be successful together. We, at Kenworth, are proud to participate in this life-changing initiative to award to a deserving veteran.”

A panel of judges will determine the Transition Trucking winner, who must meet the following criteria:

Must be a legal resident of the continental United States and a military veteran or current/former member of the National Guard or Reserves

Must be a graduate of a PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS- or CVTA-member driver training school, with a valid CDL

Must have been employed by any for-hire carrier or private fleet that has pledged to hire veterans

Must have been hired as a CDL driver after Jan. 1, 2023

“The transportation industry goes beyond a military-friendly attitude to embody veteran-ready actions where the valuable skills and career experience obtained during active duty are a natural fit,” said Brad Bentley, Fastport president.

The deadline to submit nominations is June 20. Semifinalists will be announced Aug. 1. The public voting portion will run Nov. 1-11. The winner will be announced at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 13.

Last year, U.S. Army veteran Brandon Meredith from Spring Valley, Ill., was selected as the winner.

“I’m truly humbled to be up here right now,” Meredith said at the award presentation. “These veterans are all deserving, and I’ve met some lifelong friends here this weekend.”

More information about the Transition Truck award is available online. LL