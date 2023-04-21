NFI doubles distribution footprint in Canada

NFI has acquired Canada-based SDR Distribution Services, a multichannel provider in custom warehousing and distribution solutions in Canada and the U.S.

The acquisition makes Camden, N.J.-based NFI one of Canada’s largest warehousing and distribution businesses, the company said in a statement announcing the purchase.

SDR Distribution Services, with corporate offices in Concord, Ontario, specializes in retail logistics services providing bulk transfers, direct to store and e-commerce direct delivery. It was established in 1979 as a wholesale distribution company. SDR has become a leader in the North American third-party logistics market, specializing in fashion, footwear and accessories, according to the statement.

NFI has been operating in the Canadian marketplace for more than 15 years. The SDR acquisition expands its presence in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. The company now has 4.5 million square feet of warehousing and distribution area in Canada, the company announced.

“We are excited to have SDR join NFI and continue our growth in the Canadian market,” Sid Brown, CEO of NFI, said in the company statement. “The SDR acquisition brings additional blue-chip fashion and retail customers to our portfolio. With the combined expertise of both NFI and SDR, customers can expand in the U.S. with NFI’s existing footprint and access our other service offerings.”

Since its acquisition of Canada-based Dominion at the end of 2016, NFI reports it has expanded its Canadian service offerings through acquisitions and organic growth, including freight brokerage, global freight forwarding, asset-based transportation, and value-added warehousing and distribution. The addition of SDR brings its warehousing footprint to more than 70 million square feet across the United States and Canada.

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider founded in 1932 by Israel Brown and is privately held by the Brown family.

The company owns and operates more than 70 million square feet of warehouse space and has a dedicated fleet of 5,000 tractors and 14,300 trailers. The company in 2021 announced plans to operate the first 100% zero-emission drayage fleet in the U.S. by 2023.

It also has announced plans to expand its Class 8 battery-electric truck fleet in Southern California.

Under the Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative project, which is designed to show that fleets can successfully scale their battery-electric fleets, NFI plans to deploy and operate 30 electric Freightliner eCascadias and 20 Volvo VNR Electric trucks from its Ontario, Calif., warehouse facility to support its dedicated port drayage services for customers spanning from manufacturing to retail. The company has taken delivery of the first 15 of its Class 8 battery-electric trucks funded through the project, with the remaining ordered trucks set to be delivered by the end of June 2023. LL

