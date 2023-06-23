New York trucker risks life after state trooper shot

A New York logging truck driver put himself in harm’s way after a New York State Police trooper was shot during a June 16 traffic stop on Interstate 88 in Duanesburg, N.Y.

N.Y. State trooper Richard Albert pulled over a vehicle traveling over 100 mph on I-88. As he approached the vehicle, a passenger in the vehicle began shooting at him, said a WNYT-TV report.

The truck driver, believed to be an owner-operator, happened upon the dangerous situation and his first instinct was to do whatever he could to help. The driver used his truck to block the suspect’s vehicle so they could not drive away.

I-88 was subsequently closed in both directions as a two-hour manhunt ended with the suspect, Nelson Troche, 32, of Schenectady shooting himself, while the driver of the vehicle, Alicia Eriole, remains in custody.

Albert, a 20-year law enforcement veteran, was treated and released from Ellis Hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm later that evening.

As detectives continue their investigation, the truck driver’s name or other details were not available.

However, his actions did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by local law enforcement. In fact, state police talked about trying to raise money to help pay for the damages to the truck, according to OOIDA Board Member Lou Esposito, who serves as the town supervisor of nearby Princetown, N.Y.

“It was unclear how much damage was done to the truck so state police said they are considering taking up a collection to help the driver pay for any repairs,” Esposito said. “As far as we know he’s an independent driver and not affiliated with any company. He damaged his own truck and risked his business and life to help.”

Credit obviously wasn’t the end game or we’d know more about the truck driver by now. But, going to the lengths he did deserves all the credit in the world.

“A lot of time we (truck drivers) don’t get good press,” Esposito said. “In this case, he certainly deserves recognition for what he did.” LL

