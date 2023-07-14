New truck parking business opens in Las Vegas

A Nashville, Tenn.-based company has a plan to add truck parking spaces across the U.S., and it is starting in Las Vegas.

The company is We Realize Inc. The first We Realize location is in a parking area at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway near Interstate 15.

There was a grand opening site tour and news conference on Monday, July 10. Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar; Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.; and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.; made remarks at the event. A representative from the office of Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., presented We Realize with a certificate of special congressional recognition on behalf of Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District.

There are 74 total parking spots at Las Vegas Motor Speedway location at the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 15, according to a company news release. Drivers can park their trucks or cargo overnight, and the company offers real-time parking inventory, rate visibility and online booking capabilities, so drivers can reserve daily or monthly parking in advance.

The cost is $30 for 24 hours. Monthly parking also is available starting at $300. All paid parkers have access to air-conditioned restrooms and showers, complimentary water and other refreshments, the company said.

Electric vehicle charging

It is not just commercial truck parking at the We Realize parking location. In addition, there is electric vehicle charging stations in the works. The company plans to add at least 20 electric vehicle charging stations to the Las Vegas location.

We Realize is participating in the White House’s EV Acceleration Challenge, according to the news release. The company has committed to adding 200,000 Level 2 and DC fast chargers for commercial trucks to its network by 2030. With only about 6,000 chargers capable of charging an electric truck currently available throughout the U.S., We Realize said it is targeting underutilized real estate assets with ample surface parking that are near major U.S. ports and logistics routes to implement its above-ground, modular electric vehicle charging design.

“With more than 3.5 million drivers competing for less than 300,000 parking spots daily, Realize is focused on providing convenient, safe and amenity-forward solutions to the truck parking crisis in an effort to improve supply chain efficiency and most importantly, driver well-being,” Cody Horchak, We Realize founder and CEO, said in the news release. “Las Vegas is an ideal market for Realize, with its high volume of trucks and fleets, and we are grateful to the team at (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) for sharing our vision and giving Realize the opportunity to launch our nationwide network here.”

Just the start

This location is the start of a nationwide network of truck parking facilities envisioned by the executives at Realize.

We Realize is aiming to open 18 locations in Nevada over the next year, including the one at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to a company spokesperson. Four more are planned in Las Vegas and the others are dispersed throughout the state, including in Reno and rural areas. There are also plans to add 50-70 We Realize locations throughout the country by the end of the year.

Beyond Nevada, the company plans to open enough locations by 2030 to accommodate 800,000 75- by 16-foot truck parking spots and for 200,000 of those spaces to support electric vehicle charging.

The company expects to open truck parking facilities in the Atlanta and Dallas areas by the end of August or early September, the company spokesperson said. Another facility is planned for the fourth quarter 2023 in South Carolina.

‘Existing infrastructure’ for truck parking

The company is looking at larger existing venues such as convention centers, amphitheaters and state fairgrounds to grow its parking network. Those places already have big parking lots and larger electric capabilities to accommodate providing electricity to larger vehicles, Horchak told the Las Vegas Review Journal at the grand opening.

“The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is critical for us because it provides easy on and off access to the highway, which is critical for truck drivers and fleets and provides ample amount of surface parking so we can set it up very quickly,” Horchak told the Review Journal.

The company is avoiding arenas or stadiums where there are usually more weekly events and concerts, he said. There might be casinos with enough land to accommodate truck parking spots.

On its website, We Realize states that it “provides secure, standardized truck parking, EV charging and upscale amenities for truck drivers, fleets and logistics companies nationwide.”

Their plan is to “leverage existing infrastructure,” including parking, security, bathrooms and showers, and electric vehicle charging.

“The Realize solution does not require permitting, ripping asphalt, costly installation, nor months/years of time and planning,” according to the website. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.