New Jersey bill would aid Motor Vehicle Commission services

One bill moving through the New Jersey statehouse is intended to improve customer service at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

The Senate Transportation Committee has voted unanimously to advance a bill that would require the commission to operate a call center to assist with online transactions.

Since 2020, the Motor Vehicle Commission offers many of its services online.

The online system accounts for 80% of motor vehicle services.

The system is available for customers to make appointments for in-person services at motor vehicle agencies. Options available for service include getting licenses, registration and titles, and commercial driver’s license renewals.

Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, said the Motor Vehicle Commission has transitioned many of its services to the internet in an effort to re-establish credibility with New Jersey drivers. The move was made in response to delays for services during the pandemic, and commission facilities being closed for extensive sanitization and cleaning.

Bucco adds that many residents have instead found the online process “confusing and annoying.”

“By requiring the commission to provide a call center where live representatives are standing by to help, this bill will alleviate much of the public’s frustrations,” Bucco said in a news release. “The hotline will ensure a higher level of customer service.”

Bill details

Bucco’s bill, A3663, would require the Motor Vehicle Commission’s call center to be available to the public on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at a minimum.

The call center could be staffed using in-house employees or third-party contractors.

To reduce staffing needs, the bill would authorize additional web-based tutorial support and recorded help messages.

Additionally, the bill would mandate the commission to collect and publish online its quarterly performance reports, including information on the number of calls and wait times.

A3663 has moved to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee before it can advance to the full Senate. Assembly lawmakers already approved the bill on a 70-1 vote. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from New Jersey is available.

