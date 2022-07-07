New Garmin truck navigator offers built-in dashcam

July 7, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Garmin’s latest truck navigation device offers a bevy of features, including a 1080-pixel dashcam that records in high-definition.

This dashcam has a 140-degree field of view and automatically saves videos of incidents to an online vault for 24 hours (video can be stored longer with a monthly subscription). GPS data will show when and where these incidents took place, and you have the option of sharing video clips with a link and passcode through a Wi-Fi connection.

The dēzlCam OTR710 navigator is designed with truck drivers in mind and is “an eyewitness over the road,” says the Garmin website.

Voice assist, wireless updates, hand-free calling, smart notification and ELD compliance are all touted with the device.

A 7-inch, high-resolution display screen, custom truck routing based on the size and weight of the truck and aerial views of loading docks and truck entrances are among the other notable features. In addition, drivers can customize their search for fuel or rest breaks by preferred truck stop brand and/or amenities offered. The navigator also includes a truck and trailer services directory.

 

Garmin's dēzlCam OTR710

Enhanced safety features include forward-collision warnings as well as lane departure warnings.

Map coverage includes updated and detailed street maps of the United States, Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Bahamas.

This navigator may be paired with other devices such as phones and smartwatches as well as mobile apps. For more information about pairing this device visit Garmin’s website.

The device is listed for $599.99 on Garmin.com and is said to be available to ship within 2-3 weeks.

Garmin, based in Olathe, Kan., specializes in GPS technology used in automotive, aviation, marine and more. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

WW Williams

Related News

fuel tax diesel prices diesel fuel highway sign

Kansas

Diesel prices: What are truckers saying?

It should be no surprise to anyone that truckers are thinking about diesel prices. And Marty Ellis is hearing about it all at The Spirit.

By Mark Reddig | March 11

OOIDA Foundation

Business

OOIDA Foundation announces monthly freight market update

The OOIDA Foundation has developed a freight market update designed more specifically for its members, in particular, owner-operators.

By SJ Munoz | July 06

Saia double trailer. Photo by Chuck Robinson, OOIDA

Business

Saia keeps expanding with new I-75 terminals in Georgia

Georgia-based Saia LTL Freight is following through on its expansion plans with two new terminals in its home state along I-75.

By Land Line Staff | July 01

TA Travel Center in London, Ohio. Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

Business

TravelCenters of America kicks off campaign to benefit St. Christopher Fund

Through Sept. 1, TravelCenters of America asks its customers to Round Up purchases to nearest dollar to benefit the St. Christopher Fund.

By Land Line Staff | July 01