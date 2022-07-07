New Garmin truck navigator offers built-in dashcam

Garmin’s latest truck navigation device offers a bevy of features, including a 1080-pixel dashcam that records in high-definition.

This dashcam has a 140-degree field of view and automatically saves videos of incidents to an online vault for 24 hours (video can be stored longer with a monthly subscription). GPS data will show when and where these incidents took place, and you have the option of sharing video clips with a link and passcode through a Wi-Fi connection.

The dēzlCam OTR710 navigator is designed with truck drivers in mind and is “an eyewitness over the road,” says the Garmin website.

Voice assist, wireless updates, hand-free calling, smart notification and ELD compliance are all touted with the device.

A 7-inch, high-resolution display screen, custom truck routing based on the size and weight of the truck and aerial views of loading docks and truck entrances are among the other notable features. In addition, drivers can customize their search for fuel or rest breaks by preferred truck stop brand and/or amenities offered. The navigator also includes a truck and trailer services directory.

Enhanced safety features include forward-collision warnings as well as lane departure warnings.

Map coverage includes updated and detailed street maps of the United States, Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Bahamas.

This navigator may be paired with other devices such as phones and smartwatches as well as mobile apps. For more information about pairing this device visit Garmin’s website.

The device is listed for $599.99 on Garmin.com and is said to be available to ship within 2-3 weeks.

Garmin, based in Olathe, Kan., specializes in GPS technology used in automotive, aviation, marine and more. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.