Nearly $300M in truck parking projects included in latest round of infrastructure funding

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced billions of dollars in infrastructure project funding, including funding for four truck parking projects.

Stemming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the nearly $5 billion in funding will go to nearly 30 projects. Among those are four projects totaling nearly $300 million specifically to expand the availability and accessibility of safe, dedicated truck parking:

$180 million for the Florida Department of Transportation to build over 900 truck parking spaces along Interstate 4 in Central Florida at four sites in Volusia, Seminole and Osceola Counties.

$8 million for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to reconstruct a rest area along Interstate 90 in Sparta. This will expand the number of spots from 16 to 70 (a 430% increase).

$12 million for the Washington state Department of Transportation to deploy a regional truck parking information management system at 54 truck parking facilities along the Interstate 5 corridor in Washington, Oregon and California to connect truck drivers with available parking.

$92 million for the Missouri Department of Transportation to improve Interstate 70. Improvements will include new truck parking facilities and truck parking information systems.

The truck parking projects are funded under the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects program, better known as INFRA grants. INFRA grant funding has expanded by more than 50% through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“I often hear directly from truck drivers on the serious challenge of finding safe parking, and today, we are answering those concerns with more action,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “This major investment from President Biden’s infrastructure law will build new truck parking facilities and create smart systems to give drivers better information about available spots.”

The federal government has stepped up funding for truck parking projects in the past 12 months.

Last September, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced more than $80 million in truck parking funding through the High Priority grant program.

Although federal funding for truck parking has increased, significantly more federal investment is needed to meaningfully address the nationwide truck parking crisis.

To fill that funding void, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., reintroduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. The bill would allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of parking spots. According to the bill text, any project funded by the bill cannot include paid parking. All parking under the bill must be publicly accessible and free of charge.

“I know we’re all frustrated by the difficulty getting the truck parking bill passed, but these grants (and the two major ones before them) wouldn’t be happening without the work of OOIDA and the grassroots support of its members over the years,” said Lewie Pugh, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s executive vice president. “These are by no means home runs, but they still demonstrate how determined advocacy can lead to incremental success.”

Formally known as HR2367, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act has 46 co-sponsors as of Thursday, Jan. 25. To get your House rep to join the growing list of co-sponsors, go to FightingForTruckers.com and click on the “Tell your Lawmakers to Support the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act” link. Fill out the form and have it automatically sent to your federal lawmakers. LL