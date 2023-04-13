Navistar recalls tens of thousands of International trucks

Navistar is recalling certain International trucks after discovering an issue with HVAC blower motor circuit.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Navistar is recalling nearly 45,000 2016-20 International DuraStar, 2018 International ProStar, 2017-18 International TranStar, 2016-20 International WorkStar, 2020 International HV and 2020 International MV trucks. DuraStar trucks make up the vast majority of the recall population, with nearly 33,000 trucks affected.

In affected International trucks, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) blower motor circuit may have an insufficient wiring terminal that can overheat. An overheated electrical circuit can increase the risk of a fire.

Dealers will replace the HVAC blower motor load circuit wiring terminal for free. Owners of affected Navistar trucks should receive a letter around June 5.

For questions, contact Navistar’s customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 23510. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-248. LL

