Recall affects nearly 26,000 Navistar vehicles

Navistar is recalling thousands of International trucks after discovering an issue with steering and suspension fasteners.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Navistar is recalling certain models of 2021-22 International CV trucks, 2022-23 International HV trucks and 2023 International MV, HX, LT, RH, and LoneStar vehicles. In total, nearly 26,000 vehicles are being recalled.

The hex flange lock nuts, used in the suspension and steering joints, were improperly heat treated and may break. Broken hex flange lock nuts may cause a loss of tension, leading to steering instability, and increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the hex flange lock nuts as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 20.

Owners may contact Navistar’s customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 22524. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-869. LL



