More highway protests could be coming after Election Day

Rolling roadblocks and highway protests have become part of the occupational hazards professional drivers must navigate in 2020. And experts warn that in the aftermath of Tuesday’s presidential election, the protests could heat up, regardless of the outcome.

Over the weekend, caravans of supporters of President Donald Trump brought traffic to a standstill in multiple states, blocking highways and bridges. Earlier this year, activists protesting police brutality blocked interstates or planned to hold marches on highways in Minneapolis and Chicago.

Doug Morris, OOIDA’s director of safety and security, said the first step for truck drivers is to avoid these areas if possible. If those areas can’t be avoided, Morris said he suggests calling the local police beforehand and provide them with the address of pickup or delivery to see if they can provide the safest route or any other assistance.

Last month, Minnesota trucker Bogdan Vechirko, 35, was charged with one felony count of threats of violence and a gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicle operation after nearly running into a crowd of protesters on Interstate 35W this summer.

Vechirko was driving a tanker for Canton, Ohio-based Kenan Advantage on Sunday, May 31, when he had a dramatic encounter with about 1,000 protesters who shut down the interstate bridge to protest the death of George Floyd. Video footage showed Vechirko’s tractor coming dangerously close to the protesters before stopping. He was pulled from the cab and beaten.

If a truck driver still comes across a protest or violent situation, Morris said truckers should keep their doors locked and windows rolled up, and they should stay in the truck if at all possible.

“If you get stuck in traffic, go with the flow,” Morris said. “Don’t use the truck as a weapon or to try and force yourself through. If individuals approach your truck, stay in your vehicle. Lock your doors and don’t confront them directly. Dial 911 immediately.

“If you feel your life is in jeopardy or you’re going to be harmed, let the law enforcement agency know right away.”

Using violence should be a last resort, Morris said.

“If you have a tire checker, and someone jumps on your truck and starts breaking your window, you can use force if necessary,” he said. “But if you do, you need to be able to demonstrate to a jury that the force was necessary.”

Morris also reminded truck drivers who carry guns to make sure they have current permits for the weapon. It’s also wise to check on state reciprocity for any permits you may have.

“Make sure your permits are up to date,” he said. “You could get jammed up pretty quickly if you are carrying a gun and the permit is expired. An expired permit means you don’t have a permit.”

Driving through violent areas also could have financial ramifications. While individual policies may vary, many insurance policies carry exemptions for vehicles being operated in an area with a state of emergency declaration or exclusions for riots or civil unrest. LL