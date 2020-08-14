The Illinois State Police is urging motorists and truck drivers to avoid the Dan Ryan Expressway portion of Interstate 94 in Chicago at noon on Saturday, August 15 during a planned protest.

“To avoid any possible delays, the ISP would urge the motoring public, including truck drivers to avoid the Dan Ryan Expressway in both directions within the city of Chicago during the proposed date and time of the planned protest,” an Illinois State Police spokesperson said in an email to Land Line on Friday. ”

The state police is asking drivers to consider using alternate routes to travel through northeast Illinois, such as the I-290 to I-55 or I-294.

Led by several activist groups, including Tikkun Chai Inter-National and Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice, the demonstration protesting police brutality is scheduled to start at noon Saturday at Robert Taylor Park, near 47th and Federal streets on the South Side. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the protesters plan to march north along the highway before leaving at a designated exit determined by the Illinois State Police.

The state police spokesperson however, said the protesters route could not be confirmed on Friday evening.

A July 7, 2018 protest along the Dan Ryan Expressway resulted in hundreds of protesters flooding the northbound lanes, bringing traffic to a standstill.

“The Illinois State Police will protect the rights of those seeking to peacefully protest while ensuring the safety of the public,” ISP said in a statement emailed to Land Line.. “Working with local law enforcement including the Chicago Police Department, ISP has facilitated and managed peaceful gatherings throughout the state this summer and to make sure these First Amendment activities are safe for all involved.”

ISP is partnering with Illinois Department of Transportation, the Chicago Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Chicago Fire Department to ensure public safety this weekend.

“Road closures are always a tactical decision based on the size and conduct of protests and the safety of officers, motorists and protesters,” the email stated. “We will continue to keep an open dialogue with all involved and adjust as each situation requires. Safety of the public and our officers is paramount.”

IDOT’s “Designated Truck Routes” map offers real-time traffic info for drivers to plan their routes. Traffic conditions in general can be found at TravelMidwest.com. ISP recommends following its social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

Downtown Loop access restricted

In response to looting and unrest in the downtown area the previous weekend, city officials have put restrictions in place for access to the downtown area this weekend.

The Chicago Loop Alliance says access to the downtown area will be temporarily restricted from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. through Monday, Aug. 17. That includes Friday, Saturday and Sunday overnight.

All residents, workers and employers whose businesses are downtown will still have access during those times, provided they show ID and proof that they work in the area. But a Loop Authority spokeswoman told Land Line Magazine she did not have any specific information for truckers.

As for the expressway, all entrance and exit ramps leading to Interstates 90 and 94 between Roosevelt Road and Division Street will be closed in both directions during those overnight hours. That includes the I-55 Chinatown Feeder northbound at Cermak and I-290 eastbound at Halsted.

Previous protest coverage: