Missouri crime bill focuses on breaking into vehicles

One Missouri state lawmaker wants to get tough on perpetrators who attempt to commit the crime of breaking into multiple vehicles at one time.

Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis, has introduced a bill that would establish an offense for unlawfully gaining access to motor vehicles. Specifically, the rule would cover successive attempts to gain unlawful entry into any part of a motor vehicle with the intent to commit any felony or theft.

Currently, Missouri burglary statute does not cover motor vehicles.

The crime bill, HB1510, would add vehicles to burglary statute and increase penalties. Penalties also would be increased for individuals who attempt to break into multiple vehicles. Additional penalties would be included for possessing a firearm during the act.

Trucks included

The focus of the bill is individuals who attempt to enter multiple vehicles in residential areas, but the rule also would cover attempts to enter vehicles sitting in areas that include parking lots.

Advocates have said the new rules would not stop burglary occurrences but should be paired with law enforcement and prosecution.

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, said the Association supports legislation that would enhance penalties or deter criminals from targeting truck drivers and/or their trucks.

Escalating punishment

Offenses covered in the crime bill would be classified as either class C, D or E felonies.

A nonviolent class E felony covers unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. A fiscal note attached to the bill reports the average sentence for class E felonies is about two years behind bars.

A new nonviolent class D felony covers entry into a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a felony or theft. The average sentence would be nearly three years behind bars.

HB1510 also would create a class C felony of burglary in the second degree involving a motor vehicle while possessing a firearm. The average sentence for the new felony would be about three and a half years in prison.

The crime bill awaits assignment to a House committee.

Other legislation of note

Another bill awaiting assignment to a House committee covers a road safety issue that involves driving a motorcycle between traffic lanes.

Sponsored by Rep. Doug Mann, D-Columbia, the bill would put into Missouri law that lane filtering is allowed under certain circumstances. The rule would prohibit lane splitting.

HB2032 defines lane filtering as driving a motorcycle between rows of stopped or slow-moving vehicles traveling in the same direction on divided or undivided roadways.

Lane splitting is defined as driving a motorcycle between rows of fast-moving vehicles traveling in the same direction on divided or undivided roadways.

Lane filtering would be permitted when the motorcycle is traveling up to 10 mph over the speed of traffic, and not more than 25 mph.

Any vehicle operator who intentionally impedes or attempts to prevent a motorcyclist from performing the maneuver could be ticketed.

Advocates have said the maneuver is beneficial because it saves motorcyclists time and fuel, in addition to reducing their risk of getting rear-ended in stop-and-go traffic.

Some in the trucking industry have raised concerns about motorcyclists attempting the maneuver around large vehicles. LL

