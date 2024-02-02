Massachusetts nabs troopers in alleged CDL fraud scheme

Four Massachusetts troopers are among six people charged in a CDL fraud scheme.

Two current and two former Massachusetts State Police troopers are among six people charged in a 74-count indictment detailing an alleged conspiracy to produce false records giving passing scores in exchange for bribes. Some of the commercial driver’s license applicants failed or did not even take the CDL skills test, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

The arrests took place Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 29 and 30.

The six individuals involved in the alleged CDL fraud scheme have been indicted on three counts of conspiracy to falsify records; three counts of conspiracy to commit extortion; three counts of extortion; six counts of honest services mail fraud; 31 counts of falsification of records; 27 counts of false statements and one count of perjury.

Those indicted were:

Gary Cederquist, 58, of Stoughton

Calvin Butner, 63, of Halifax

Perry Mendes, 63, of Wareham

Joel Rogers, 54, of Bridgewater

Scott Camara, 42, of Rehoboth

Eric Mathison, 47, of Boston

The indictments alleged that between May 2019 and January 2023, the six accused conspired to give preferential treatment to at least 17 CDL applicants. The press release said that they agreed to give passing scores on their skills tests, no matter if the applicant actually passed or not. The accused would identify the CDL applicants receiving the preferential treatment with the code word “golden.”

One such example detailed in the press release labeled the applicant a “golden mess” with six laughing-face emojis.

The bribes for preferential treatment as part of the CDL fraud scheme included free inventory from a water company, a granite post and mailbox, a new driveway and snow blower. The press release states the snow blower was in exchange for passing an applicant called “horrible” and “brain dead.”

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles officials told Boston 25 News that 26 individuals who received their licenses as a result of the scheme have since had their CDLs revoked.

The investigation is ongoing. Those accused face prison terms up to 20 years and fines up to $250,000 for each charge. LL