Marty Ellis takes the OOIDA tour trailer to the Wheel Jam blowout

We’re looking down the scope at Wheel Jam weekend, and Marty Ellis plans to be there with the OOIDA tour trailer on June 2-5 in Huron, S.D.

Wheel Jam is three shows in one: a car show, a motorcycle show and a semitruck show. What’s more, the South Dakota BBQ Championships is presented in conjunction with the Wheel Jam festivities. The three-show, four-day party is again taking place at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

The Wheel Jam Truck Show has room for 300 trucks, the website says. Truck owners can register online or at the show. It will be a judged show, and there also is a Show and Shine on Saturday afternoon. There will be 10 Show and Shine trophies awarded.

A dynamic engine brake competition is planned, too, and a truck light show.

Concerts, a stock car race, and a Harley stunt show also are planned in conjunction with Wheel Jam. Check out the full Wheel Jam master schedule here.

Admission to Wheel Jam is free. The Big Jim Jam Fest costs $5 and admission to Saturday night’s entertainment is $7, according to the website.

Repeat visit for Ellis

Ellis has been to the Huron blow-out many times. He first attended to promote the South Dakota Convoy benefiting Special Olympics truck show event. For several years, a print of a South Dakota Special Olympics convoy painting was auctioned at Wheel Jam as a fundraiser for Ellis’ charity fundraising event. One year, Ellis was selected to lead the Wheel Jam parade. Ellis said it was a great honor and he even got written up in the Huron newspaper.

“Wheel Jam has something for everybody,” Ellis said. “Trucks, cars, bikes, car races, a battle of the bands, chili cook off, barbecue contest, a Jake Brake contest, and a parade. … It really is a good time – just don’t plan on going to bed early with the Jake Brakes going off along with the air horns Friday and Saturday night.”

Scot J. Marone, president of 18 Wheel Truck Promotions LLC and chief organizer of the Wheel Jam Truck Show, said his organization is excited to have Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer back.

“Marty has been a long-time resident of the Wheel Jam Truck Show representing the S.D. Special Olympics Truck Convoy,” Marone told Land Line. “We here at the Wheel Jam Truck Show have worked back and forth with the S.D. Special Olympics Truck Convoy for nearly two decades. We plan to continue working with them and OOIDA to keep pushing the trucking industry in a positive way. Thank you Marty Ellis, OOIDA and S.D. Special Olympics Truck Convoy!”

Hear from the Wheel Jam organizer

Event organizer Marone talked about Wheel Jam on a recent Land Line Now broadcast.

ATHS National Convention and Truck Show

After Wheel Jam, Ellis plans to take the OOIDA tour trailer to the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show on June 9-11 in Springfield, Ill.

In addition to Ellis, Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA, plans to make an appearance.

Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver's license.

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees on the road and hears from drivers on Friday Land Line Now broadcasts.

After Wheel Jam and then the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show, Ellis plans to take a show break in London, Ohio, before heading to the ATHS Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion in Ashland, Ohio.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit.